New national identity card begins to be issued today (26)

Starts to be issued this Tuesday (26) the new national identity card, which must adopt the CPF as the general and unique registration for all Brazilians. The first state to receive the new document will be Rio Grande do Sul, followed by Acre, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Minas and Paraná. There is still no forecast for the other states.

The new version of the document must contain a QR Code for electronic validation of authenticity, in addition to serving as a travel document. This is because the MRZ, an international standard code used in passports, was included in the document.

Reproduction: Federal Government

It is worth mentioning, however, that the CIN can only be used in Mercosur countries – Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile and Venezuela -, while the passport is mandatory for other regions.

The government says that the supply of the CIN will be free, but, at this first moment, only people who have all the information updated in the CPF will be able to issue the document. Brazilians who need to update data involving the CPF should contact the Federal Revenue.

The current ID will continue to be valid for the next ten years for people up to 60 years old. For the elderly, the old RG is still valid for an indefinite period.