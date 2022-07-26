New show by Ivete Sangalo surprises, beats competitors and surpasses the audience of the final of “The Voice”

climbing to replace “The Voice Kids”which had the final on July 17, the “Ivete’s Popcorn” did not disappoint Globo in terms of audience. The program by the Bahian singer was successful in its debut and even had more audience than the big decision of the musical program.

After the good indices achieved with the film Temperature Maximum, which showed “Aladdin”, Ivete managed to surpass all the episodes of Zig Zag Arena, its predecessor, and had more audience than all the programs shown by Record and SBT throughout the whole the week.

According to TV Pop, which released audience data for Greater São Paulo last Sunday (24), “Pipoca da Ivete” had an average of 11.9 points in its debut. This rate is 10% higher than the final episode of The Voice Kids. In addition, the attraction had a growth of 3% in comparison with the Ibope of the hourly band in the last four Sundays.

The best audience for Zig Zag Arena, game show by Fernanda Gentil and predecessor of “Pipoca da Ivete”, was 10.7 points on October 24th. Since the decision to cancel the attraction, the time slot has been filled with films and musical competitions on Globo. Ivete Sangalo still had more ibope than the prime time of competing broadcasters.