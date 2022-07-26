New Toyota Yaris will get bigger and get ‘Lexus face’

Toyota already has a date set to present the new generation of the Yaris in Thailand: August 9. And, to prepare the public, the brand revealed a teaser of the sedan version of the model, called Yaris ACTIV.

The compact sedan should be more refined, technological and offer more space to passengers, all this to reach the level of the new Honda City, its direct competitor. It is worth mentioning that the current Thai Yaris is the same sold in Brazil. Over here, however, there is still no indication that the new generation will be released.

Technical details of the model are still speculation. In the engine, for example, rumors say that the model will keep the current 1.2 92 hp (available in the Thai market), which will undergo changes to improve its numbers, in addition to a future hybrid option.

Possibly built on the DNGA platform, dedicated to low-cost models, the new Yaris is expected to have a longer wheelbase than the 2.55 meters of the current model.

Despite being a teaser, the images are quite revealing and show that, again, like the City on Honda, the Yaris will be inspired by Toyota’s more expensive models. At the front, the grille refers to Corolla and Camry, in addition to Lexus sedans, with a grille of not modest size. The horizontal fillets come from Toyota sedans and the headlights are full-LED.

The lanterns will also change radically and become sharper, with LED lighting. The recipe, once again, appears to be the same as the rival.

The interior looks clean and minimalist, with a large smooth central surface and few buttons on the console. At the top, the “floating” multimedia center appears to be around 10 inches. The steering wheel is new, as is the instrument panel, which appears to remain with an analogue dial.

