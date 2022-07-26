Ney Latorraca talks about his career and his 20-year union with actor Edi Botelho

Ney Latorraca turns 78 this Monday (25). And woe to those who don’t call to congratulate. He is “very upset”. And he doesn’t forget. He writes down the names of the denatured on a short list. He has people who already know this and it gets so tense that he calls twice. There are also the friends he makes a point of calling to remind him.

The actor takes the opportunity to say that he loves to receive a gift. He asks if it sounds interesting to say that in the newspaper. I say maybe a little. He bursts into laughter. He says that once, a friend sent him a box. He opened it and warned her, “But there’s nothing inside.” Only the gift was… the (silver) box itself.

Another thing that Ney likes is giving interviews. This time, he prefers it to be over the phone. He remains panicked about Covid. With four doses of the vaccine, he still hasn’t contracted the disease. He only leaves the house to go to the doctor, exercise or vote. He guarantees that he still does not have a candidate for the next elections. The only certainty is to want change. He expects “a president who takes care of the class, the people and takes away this great annoyance” that is in power. But Ney is very excited on the other end of the line.

“I took a shower and put on some very expensive perfume just to talk to you, can you feel it?” She jokes, saying she can’t wait to read the text.

She states that, unlike babies, who say “mommy”, her first words were: “Is it a cover?”

— I’m the only child of a starlet and a crooner, I’m a bargaining, vain person.

I tell him that, yes, it will be a cover. Ney, then, asks me to choose a photo that disguises his “double chin”. He informs that, in the photo shoot, he posed with his hand on his neck to hide it. But he doesn’t think about having plastic surgery.

Other than that, the actor is happy with his age. If he finds it “interesting” and lives satisfied with his choices.

“I don’t regret not having children. I even thought about it at one time, but I thought better: “Oh, no, this whole story of finding a place for a child in a boarding house will start again…” – he jokes. – I live with a wonderful person, a great companion, friend and good actor who is Edi Botelho – he says, citing his companion of more than 20 years.

Edi Botelho, Bárbara Bruno and Ney in 1999 Photo: Armando Araújo / Archive / Agência O Globo

For him, an annoyance of old age is back pain. But Ney fights with the weapons he has. His legs, in case. He walks in Lagoa, where he developed a “relationship” with capybaras and is called by the names of characters that marked his career. Choice betrays people’s age, he says. Confusions also happen.

— One day, the guy praised my work and said: “Bye, Francisco Cuoco.” I aged a hundred years on the spot.

The head is fine, he guarantees. Memorizing text helps exercise memory. That’s what it has done most. He is rehearsing a piece based on his trajectory. “Seu Neyla” was written by Heloisa Périssé, with the collaboration of Aloísio de Abreu and José Possi Neto, who also directs the show. Ney will not leave the house for the staging. She will play opposite actors thanks to technology. She will tell her adventures from her apartment.

unique stories

At the age of 4, he was alone at night in the room of the boarding house where he lived with his parents. They went out to work, and the boy had to be quiet, without making any noise, so as not to be discovered. It’s just that the boarding house doesn’t accept children. When saying goodbye, the mother advised: “Dream, my son. Because it is in the mind that things happen.”

— I learned to act to survive. I had to make fun of someone to get someone’s shoes, money to eat at school. To this day I keep that. There is a quiet Ney with himself, thinking with his pains and insecurities, and a Ney who, after being two people, taps and sings.

Until he became an actor, he turned as he could. His mother made lunch boxes that he delivered before going to school, paid for by a family friend. On the way, he befriended vendors to earn free food.

— Mom taught: “Always be friends with the chubby one.” There was no other, his mother gave me food, I even took it home. Counting feels like despair. But not! She was very happy.

Inspired by the songs he heard his father sing and his mother play on the guitar, Ney formed a band at school, Conjunto Eldorado. He read the lyrics to Frank Sinatra and Dick Farney songs on paper his girlfriend wrote. He didn’t like the audience dancing while he let out his voice. He wanted all the attention for himself. He achieved the objective when he only gave him a test to choose the pirate Perna de Pau from the montage of “Pluft, the little ghost”, directed by Serafim Gonzalez. At age 18, he won his first role. And life changed entirely (“I started to find myself, I became impossible”).

So impossible that he knocked on Cacilda Becker’s door. She sent him to the Escola de Arte Dramática de São Paulo, where actors like Leonardo Villar, Glória Menezes and Juca se Oliveira graduated. During the course of three years, Ney worked in a bank, was a salesman in a semi-precious stone store, and a store manager. He lived in a kitchenette with no refrigerator or stove. He fed on instant noodles and the soup that EAD offered before classes.

On her graduation day, Marília Pera, her professional godmother, had to repeat her oath: “If I don’t get him a job, I’m going to die with my mouth full of ants.” From there, Ney lined up plays, worked with directors such as Ademar Guerra, Luiz Sergio Person and Antunes Filho.

Fame and success came with the soap opera “Escalada”, on TV Globo. A three-month contract turned into 48 years of home. He established an important partnership with director Walter Avancini, with whom he carried out adapted literature projects such as “Anarchists, thanks to God”, “Memories of a gigolo”, “Rabo de skirt”, “Grande sertão: Veredas”. After several soap operas, miniseries and also films in cinema, he experimented with a different exercise with “TV Pirata”, in which he played Barbosa.

“He was sexy, wasn’t he?” – says Ney, mockingly. — I might be doing Shakespeare where someone always yells from the audience, “Speak, Barbosa.”

‘Ney Latorraca is like a good perfume: it arrives and takes care of it’

Digging into his inner chest to build the piece “Seu Neyla” shook Ney Latorraca’s structures.

— Studying one’s own history moves us. I’m not made of steel, am I? I talk a lot about my mother… She died in 1984, I was 49 years old, she was 71. Super lucid, she called me and said: “Ney, you’re a great son and I think you’re a wonderful actor. great things, ‘Anarchists’, ‘Rabo de skirt’ and you’re doing well in the theater. And I get to see that in life. I saw you come true and I’m happy”. Her last sentence to me was: “Today they hit the jelly” — he recalls, referring to the acetates used to color the stage lights.

With the project, conceived by artistic director Aniela Jordan, Ney celebrates 60 years of career and innovates by bringing together the digital world and theater in real time. Live from home, he participates in the musical comedy about the story of four actors (Helga Nemetik, Thainá Gallo, Bruno Fraga and Pedro Henrique Lopes) and a director (Aloísio de Abreu), who rehearse a play about the artistic trajectory of a of the biggest icons of the Brazilian scene.

Dramaturgy embodies reality. There’s Covid, lockdown, closing of cultural spaces. The narrative unfolds from the reopening of the theaters, when the honoree does not arrive for rehearsals. On a huge LED screen, positioned in the center of the stage, then appears the protagonist: Ney Latorraca. In all, there are 13 musical numbers with songs ranging from romance to humor. Old songs from Ney’s career, such as “Meu mundo cair”, are mixed, for example, with “Triste com horny”, by Pabllo Vittar.

— The most important content of this work is the immersion in national and cultural memory, especially for the new generations — emphasizes director José Possi Neto. — We joke in the text that Brazil suffers from cultural Alzheimer’s. This stroll through the memory of the formation of the Brazilian artist, of the theater, cinema and television professional is delicious.

Author of the text, Heloisa Périssé was thrilled to write about her idol.

— Ney is a spectacular figure. There is always a deep history with the people who cross his path,” he says. — I wrote about the personality, the exaggerated humor, but that deep down everyone identifies with those strong paints, because he is a visceral, true actor. Ney is like a good perfume: he arrives and takes care of it.

No wonder the scene is famous behind the scenes of TV: when Ney records a take, everyone stops and goes to watch. And the public will be able to see it in action on the 19th, when the play premieres at Teatro Riachuelo, in Rio. The São Paulo season starts on September 9, at Teatro Faap.