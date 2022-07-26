Ney Latorraca’s partner for 27 years, Edi Botelho slept 50 days in hospital with the actor so he wouldn’t die

There was a suspicion among reporters from the entertainment press that Ney Latoraca trolled anyone who called his home. Invariably, it was the actor himself who answered – his way of speaking is very characteristic – and said he was the secretary of “Seu Neyla”, Edi. For a long time, it was believed that Edi did not even exist. The theory, however, fell apart when Ney decided to talk more openly about the relationship he has with actor Edi Botelho.

In an interview with Globo, he said that the two have been together for almost 20 years, but he did not elaborate. In fact, Ney and Edi have been in a relationship for 27 years.

The two started dating in 1995 and have always kept the utmost discretion about their personal life. They never hid it, but they didn’t make marriage an agenda either.

Edi, 64, made some appearances in soap operas, such as “Malhação” and “A lua me disse”, but he built his craft on stage. Ney even directed him in the play “As Mulheres”, which he starred in alongside Tássia Camargo.

Edi is also a writer and was responsible for the biography of Gerald Thomas, a playwright and a close friend of his, with whom he made several plays at the Companhia da Ópera Seca.

Edi and Ney lived a phase of overcoming in the relationship, when the veteran, who turned 78 this week, had to have a gallbladder surgery and had many complications, reaching 50 days in the hospital. The companion slept with Ney every day. “Edi practically became a doctor, and I realized that we have much more than a love affair, we are united for life”, he said, in an interview with Veja.