Nicole Bahls’ Ex Starved and Reported Ingratitude After Divorce

Marcelo Bimbi, ex-husband of Nicole Bahls, confessed that he faced difficulties after the separation with the model. The model also said that he went hungry and exposed the ingratitude of people when the relationship between the two came to an end.

During an interview on the Chupim program on Metropolitana FM, the model said that, while he was married to the model, he lived surrounded by people he considered friends, but after the end of the marriage he could no longer count on anyone.

“Because before when I was married, I lived by the beach, there in Rio and in the good neighborhood, I had a fucking friend. After I broke up and things got difficult, bad, there wasn’t one to ask if I I wanted a Resfenol. But like, today I’m learning. Only those I really want walk by my side”, he began.

He still remembered their wedding, a big ceremony held in downtown Rio de Janeiro. “It’s because we have to go through this. At the time of the wedding [com a Nicole], we had 34 godparents and it was at the Candelária church. It was the most beautiful thing in the world! People drinking good wines at my house, good whiskeys. Things got difficult, my brother, I didn’t have one to call a friend,” he said.

According to the model, he counts on one hand how many friends helped him during this difficult phase of his life, which started to run out of food after finding himself losing his jobs. “Two or three who helped me. Even now, I went hungry, right? Because I lost all my contracts. One or two friends who helped me and they were the ones I least valued,” he said.

“You want to value someone who is famous, who is in the media. If you want to be together, he wants to be together too. Then life comes and shows that all this is fleeting, shows who he really is”, he added.

It wasn’t the first time he was hungry. The model said that even when he lived in Acre he even asked a drug dealer in the region for help.

“After my father died, things got difficult, even going to the point of needing and not having anything to eat at home. I said I was ready to do anything, so I spoke to a drug dealer there. However, the man said: ‘Out of respect for your father, I’m not going to do that. You weren’t born for this.’

Along with working as a football player, he began to combine some work as a model. However, all after twisting his ankle and grabbing the photo shoots and catwalks once and for all. He participated in a reality model at Record and the doors opened, with the opportunity to go to Milan, Italy.

“My dream was to be a football player. Then I got an audition in Germany and went there, but I modeled during that period too”, he said.

ex-farm

A participant in “A Fazenda 8”, Marcelo said that, when he learned that Mara Maravilha would be on the same program as him, he imagined that he would fulfill an old desire to stay with the presenter. “We got to fight and a lot. I wish? We didn’t stay. The dream isn’t over yet. Just kidding, she’s married now”, he joked.

He also said that it was still within the reality show that Nicole became interested in him. “While I was on ‘A Fazenda’, she was watching me. She was like, ‘Wow, what a tall dark-skinned woman’. She had to fight for me because I left the show half in love with another participant.”

The model also regretted the end of the relationship with the model. “Love is over, but respect is not. She is a person I learned a lot from. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out as a couple. She is an incredible human being. Lucky for those who can have her by their side,” she said.

end of marriage

Nicole and Marcelo were together for three years and separated in July last year. The former panicat said that she broke up with the model after discovering a betrayal. During the Silvio Santos program, Nicole mentioned her ex when asked about infidelity.

“Guys! Your ex?”, reacted Patricia Abravanel. “I didn’t dump my husband why did I take one? Yeah, Patricia, I told you, girl,” continued the model. “And you didn’t forgive?”, asked the presenter. “I forgave nothing, then it becomes a mess, he thinks it’s a party. With me it’s just one”, she added.