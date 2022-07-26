No, Guilherme de Padua doesn’t need space to talk about Daniella Perez – 07/25/2022

the debut of “Brutal Pact”series about the murder of Daniella Perez (1970-1992) made many people discover how crime mobilized the entire country and overshadowed the resignation of a president, but it also had another effect: it put a spotlight on those convicted by Justice, arousing curiosity about their lives.

On the pretext – morbid, that is – of doing more research on the case, many people started following William of Padua, now with over 42k followers – he gained 10k in five days. Worse: there are those who question the documentary of HBO Max for not listening to him. There was no shortage of opportunities for the former actor to speak out. He came to go to “Mouse Program”of SBTin 2010, and, fearing being sued, did not give “his version”.

In a case of extreme repercussion, scrutinized by everyone, there would only be two possible questions to be answered by Guilherme de Pádua and his wife at the time, Paula Thomaz: What happened to the murder weapon and where did Daniella’s bag go? None have been clarified so far. Other than that, it’s all detailed in the process. Precisely for this reason, the argument that “only one side” was heard by the documentary team is not justified.

“Brutal Pact” is based on the case file, therefore it is not a defense or prosecution version. It is the final version issued by the Justice, which sought as close as possible to the facts as they happened, even though the police tried to hinder the investigations. Paula and Guilherme were convicted. There was no lack of evidence, witnesses or evidence. In this sense, there is nothing that both could add to the series, except to satisfy the masochistic rage of viewers who flirt with the morbid.

Although both have their “versions”, none of them changes the outcome of this story, which cannot be told by Daniella Perez herself, she, yes, the real victim, cowardly attacked with 18 stab wounds. No, we don’t need to hear what Guilherme or Paula have to say – much less listen to conspiracy theories that try to murder the actress a second time.

We need to celebrate the legacy of Daniella, who saw even the law changed after her tragedy, with first-degree murder turned into a heinous crime. The condemned are left with eternal shame and not the spotlight, something that seems, in the end, to be the objective, since Guilherme is even evaluating the documentary on his networks.