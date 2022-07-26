No, Tesla did not lose money by selling all of its Bitcoin

*By George Kaloudis

Last week, Tesla announced that it sold $936 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) in the second quarter, which represented 75% of its position in the cryptocurrency. However, as the accounting rules involving the digital asset are not so clear, it was a little difficult to understand what this movement actually meant for the automaker’s accounts.

The purpose of this text, therefore, is to try to unravel the matter in light of the accounting rules of the United States.

Contrary to what most of the internet would have you believe, Tesla didn’t sell the Bitcoin it bought last year too soon, putting itself at a loss. Read the sentence below taken from the company’s second quarter financial results presentation:

“We converted the majority of our Bitcoin holdings into fiat currency for a realized gain offset by impairment charges on the remainder of our holdings, generating a cost of $106 million in equity. [declaração de resultados].”

I’m not sure if you noticed this, but a realized gain means that Tesla had a gain. And to make a profit, you have to sell something for more than you bought it. Otherwise, it would be a realized loss.

According to documents sent by the automaker to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this Monday (25), the gains from the sale of BTC were $ 64 million.

And when you realize that the company made those sales sometime between April and June 2022, that’s where it gets a little interesting. For context, below I talk about the price of BTC between April 1st and June 30th, 2022.

The crypto asset opened the quarter trading around $45,000 and ended below $20,000. At some point, amidst many sales, Tesla offloaded around 30,000 BTC.

The company did not disclose the sale price, but a rough calculation shows it to be around $29,000 per BTC, which helped to avoid a more substantial decay rate. Bitcoin ended the second quarter with a price of around $18,700.

Another highlight of this period was Luna Foundation Guard selling around 80,000 BTC during the death spiral of the Earth ecosystem. The period was therefore very liquid for the Bitcoin market to absorb. And while the crypto has lost 58% of its capitalization, it hasn’t given up 100%.

Read more:

Now, before we dive into accounting rules, we need to highlight why Tesla sold some of its crypto assets.

“We were uncertain when China’s Covid-19 lockdowns would be eased, so we sold Bitcoin to bolster our cash position,” the company wrote in its earnings call.

The automaker’s latest BTC sale was certainly not a criticism of the cryptocurrency. When Tesla disposed of some digital currencies in April, it did so to “test liquidity”. Now, in the second quarter, when I needed cash, there was ample liquidity to supply that cash. Additionally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that “we are certainly open to increasing our Bitcoin holdings in the future.”

Tesla is not in the Bitcoin business, nor are most companies. But I think it’s good that BTC can appear on the balance sheet and act as a treasury asset for cash management, if these firms so desire. Part of cash management means the inflow and outflow of different assets as the needs of the business evolve.

Wrong accounting rules

I promised to talk about some misguided accounting rules, an important subject. At the moment, Bitcoin is treated as an intangible asset with an indefinite life – both in Brazil and in the United States. This means that companies that hold the crypto need to reduce their balance sheet value if the price goes down. This is sensible and gives an accurate representation of the financial reality of the currency’s value.

But unfortunately, because of this situation, the company is not allowed to increase the value of BTC on the balance sheet to accurately represent the financial reality that the currency it holds is now worth more. Mark-to-market assets (which have daily price updates), on the other hand, allow companies to adjust the value of an asset to reflect its value as determined by current conditions. If Bitcoin could be treated the same, companies could do it.

It makes sense. Indefinite-lived intangible assets include things like goodwill (the highest amount paid for acquiring a business). Goodwill is not traded on any kind of liquid market, but Bitcoin is.

And second, it would give a more accurate representation of companies’ financial positions. Publicly traded US companies, for example, already have the onerous task of providing quarterly financial reports to shareholders.

If these companies hold Bitcoins that have dropped in one quarter and cannot be tagged in the next, it will give an inaccurate representation of the financial position.

To this point, we must bring back the Tesla example. Recall that the automaker converted the majority of its position in BTC to a gain offset by “impairment fees on the remainder of our holdings, generating a cost of $106 million to the company.” [o balanço de resultados]”.

Therefore, the company’s balance sheet does not show the sale of Bitcoin that made money (which is normal as this shows up on the cash flow statement), but rather a loss associated with Bitcoin that was not sold. It makes no sense. Perhaps we should start treating Bitcoin for the mark-to-market asset that it is.

*George Kaloudis is an analyst at CoinDesk Research.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related