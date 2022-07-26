Nomad will open its first VIP lounge at Guarulhos Airport

novelty of nomad! THE fintech announced that it will open its first VIP lounge in Guarulhos international airport. The forecast of the opening of the space, which will belocated inside terminal 3 (international boarding), is for November 2022 and the expectation is to receive 17 thousand people monthly.

with services premium for eligible customers and freemium for the general public, Nomad’s new VIP lounge will feature a lounge where instant account opening and other hospitality services will be possible. “We will be present, redefining the traditional concept of a VIP lounge through our identity and, especially, with the commitment that our lounge is innovative and simplifies the journey of travelers”said Lucas Vargas, CEO of fintech.

New room in the international terminal

Designed to be a welcoming, comfortable and modern place, Nomad’s exclusive space will be located in Terminal 3 of Guarulhos International Airport, close to the international departure gates. With a charming panoramic view of the airstripthe great differential will be precisely in the service, offered until even for those who are not yet a customer.

“Our room is based on a freemium model, which ended up being disseminated mainly through digital platforms, such as Nomad The application of this strictly digital concept in a VIP Room goes beyond the fintech technology to a physical environment, translating our identity as mark for the place”, points out Vargas. Still, the CEO comments that having points of contact with its customers is part of Nomad’s strategy to reinforce the solidity of the brand.

In this innovative space, both Nomad users and the general public will be able to enjoy a modern and multifunctional lounge that will bring the best experience to travelers, with the availability of food, drinks and rest and leisure areas. the VIP room will also have the provision of additional services related to the trip itself (such as itinerary, care tips, reservations), in addition to support in loco for any needs.

The Nomad

The Nomad account is a digital checking account in the United States, but aimed at Brazilians, with service in Portuguese and 100% free. To provide this facility to its customers, fintech has a commercial partnership with a renowned American bank, Evolve Bank & Trust, founded in 1925 and a member of the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation).

The FDIC is an American fund similar to the Brazilian fund FGC (Fundo Garantidor de Créditos). Having money in banking institutions that are members of the FDIC means having a guarantee of up to US$250,000 per customer and per banking institution. That is, in case of any problem with Evolve Bank & Trust, Nomad’s partner bank in the United States, the FDIC guarantees the return of up to 250,000 US dollars for each of Nomad’s customers. fintech.

This extra protection is very important for you as a Nomad account customer, don’t you think?! This is one of its strongest differentials when compared to other similar solutions in Brazil for opening international accounts.

How to open your Nomad account

To open your Nomad account for free, the requirements are as follows:

Have a fixed address in Brazil;

Have a telephone number from Brazil or the United States; and

Be over 18 years of age and present one of these valid identification documents: CNH (National Driver’s License), RG (General Registration) or Brazilian Passport.

If you meet the above requirements, then simply complete the download of the Nomad application, available on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android), then registering through your smartphone.

Comment

Good news for users of Guarulhos International Airport, who will gain a new space to wait for boarding with more comfort! It is worth remembering that Nomad will be the first fintech market to open a lounge at an international airport and that its opening is scheduled for November this year.

What did you think of the news? Want to see the room?

