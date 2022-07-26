Nubank will give 10,000 programming scholarships; see how to apply

The Nu Institute of fintech Nubank, will give 10 thousand vacancies for programming course in Brazil. Action will be free and open to the public. In all, there will be 15 weeks of training in classes starting until 2023.

Training will take place 100% remotely with support from the Descomplica platform. THE PEOPLE explains below who is entitled and how to apply, check it out.

Who is entitled to places in Nubank’s programming courses?

In general, anyone can apply and win one of the full scholarships for training in programming. Despite this, Insitutito Nu emphasizes that priority will be given to the following cases:

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

black people, especially women

people with a family income of less than BRL 5,000

for trans people and transvestites

The program’s regulations do not reveal the percentage of priority vacancies, but emphasize that anyone who applies can be selected.

“The selected people will be contacted by Descomplica with information for the next steps”, informs the announcement of the partnership.

Those who are not called to the first class should pay attention to the contact channels informed in the registration form, as they may be called to new classes at any time.

No prior knowledge of programming or technology is required.

How to apply for vacancies in the Nubank programming course?

Registration is free and, like the course, it takes place online, through an electronic form, available here.







Photo: Reproduction/Nubank/O POVO

Instituto Nu and Descomplica will provide 10,000 places in online programming courses in Brazil; see who can apply









The complete registration takes about 20 minutes to complete. The next class will start in August and will receive new registrations from the 27th of July.

Those who already have a registration are on the waiting list and can be allocated to the August class.

How will the Nubank programming course work?

The entire learning journey will be carried out within the Descomplica platform, where students and students will have access to teaching planning, live classes, exercises and assessments.

The estimated weekly workload is approximately 3h40min.

The course will be divided into two modules, one focused on the candidates’ interpersonal and social skills development and the other with a technical nature. Classes will be divided as follows:

Behavioral Disciplines:

Life Project

Diversity

Emotional intelligence

Techniques and Tools for Project Management

Technical Disciplines:

Introduction to Web Development: the first steps to become a developer



Front End: development of 4 practical projects in Design Thinking, UX and Agile Methodologies | Html, CSS, Bootstrap | Javascript, Git, Node.js | react

More Economy news

See related news

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags