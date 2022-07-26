Nubank’s challenges to monetize services – and please investors

In recent months, fintech has expanded its offer of financial products to account holders and announced a financial education program

Although analysts evaluate the initiatives as positive, Nubank’s challenge is to be able to monetize its customer base in granting credit

In the first quarter of 2022, the bank reported a net loss of $45 million and an adjusted net income of $10.1 million.

Since its IPO (Public Offering of Shares) in the United States in December last year, Nubank has had a mission: to monetize its base of 59.6 million customers. Some initiatives were adopted throughout this year in order to attract even more account holders to use fintech services.

Last May, for example, Nubank account holders were able to buy bitcoin and ethereum through the bank’s app, which also announced a financial education program, called NuEnsina, with the support of B3.

Other financial products became available to account holders, such as Real Estate Funds (FII), pre-fixed CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificates) and fixed income funds. Despite evaluating the measures as positive, analysts believe that such actions are not enough to monetize their customer base, at least in the short term. This is because the main form of profit for banks, historically, comes from the collection of interest, through the granting of credit lines. See which banks have the highest personal loan rates on the market

“These are interesting products (the Nubank ones) due to the evolution in the domestic market in this segment, but the bulk of the banks’ profitability does not come from this line of business. The main point for Nubank is to monetize the credit part, which is the most complicated”, says João Gabriel Abdouni, an analyst at Inv.

On the other hand, in the balance sheet for the first quarter of this year, Nubank reported that the volume of personal loan contracts reached US$ 2 billion, which represents an increase of 400% compared to the same period last year. The amount corresponds to a percentage of 23% of the entire portfolio of services subject to interest earning (such as credit cards) of the financial institution.

Despite the growth being expressive, Abdouni points out that it is too early to assess whether the numbers represent real gains for the company. “You will only be sure if it worked out after months or years, because of the default rate”, explains the analyst at Inv.

For Gustavo Pazos, an analyst at Warren, in addition to the fact that investment services do not have direct synergy with the granting of loans, Nubank customers have a low average ticket compared to account holders of traditional banks because they have a younger profile. “It is expected that a 40-year-old person has more money accumulated than a 25-year-old because he has lived at least 15 years in his production chain”, explains Pazos.

According to him, many seek digital banking because of the ease of opening accounts and accessing services without the need to go to a physical branch. However, when it comes to investments, there is a change in behavior. “The client wants contact with the advisor and, if possible, in person. The investor’s mind works differently,” he adds.

Danielle Lopes, partner and stock analyst at Nord Research, points out another problem. According to her, the financial education platform implemented by Nubank can precisely help the account holder not to take out more loans and encourage a more conscious use of the credit card. As these modalities are the main forms of profitability for a bank, fintech can be harmed.

“Nubank is a credit company. Then, the company earns money from the person by splitting the bill and taking out loans. Of course, not everyone will follow, but if people start to follow the guidelines, they will realize that the loan is harmful”, emphasizes Lopes.

The expectation of more robust results related to the bank’s ability to monetize its customers contributes to the low performance of the Roxinho shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). At the close of trading on Monday (25), Nubank’s shares ended with a drop of 1.4% (US$ 4.16). The fintech BDRs (shares of companies listed outside the country on the Brazilian stock exchange) traded on the B3 closed with a fall of 3.6%.

When looking at the accumulated performance since its IPO, the devaluation reaches 64.9%, while for BDRs the losses are 67.9%. In this report, published on Monday (25), analysts position themselves on Nubank’s shares.

The pressure from investors is mainly due to the challenging macroeconomic scenario, boosted by the high interest rates in Brazil and the United States. Because of this, Guilherme Zanin, equity strategist at Avenue, says investors are looking for companies with more consistent returns.

“Nubank has low net income and low cash flow. So, any addition should already present a significantly higher result, but it will still be far away (from the results) of traditional banks because these institutions are able to better monetize their customer base”, he points out.

In a note sent to E-Investor, Nubank informed that it seeks to democratize access to investments in the country with the incorporation of products and alternatives for people interested in investing and that the financial journey of the account holder will be the priority of the digital bank. Therefore, they see the bank’s financial education initiative as an ally to achieve this goal.

“We see the opportunity to help the client to achieve his goals from the habit of saving money through the Caixinhas solution, in a customized process and with pre-suggested investment options that yield from the first day at 100% of the CDI or with the potential to overcome the CDI over time”, highlighted the institution.

