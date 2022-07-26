number 1 in music, Henrique & Juliano leave WorkShow

This is the big news from the music world this year! Henrique & Juliano, the owners of the largest numbers in the country today, end their contract in October with WorkShow, the office that managed them since the beginning of their careers: “We will decide if the management of our career will be together or if it will be up to us alone” , said Henrique to the column.

Henrique & Juliano are one of the biggest names in the country with established hits, numbers in the billion mark and a legion of fans. Of the last three new works by the duo, two have already surpassed the mark of more than 1 billion plays on Spotify. From the album Manifesto Musical, also a hit in the country, the track Arrahão is the most viral of this project and has reached more than 200 million plays on Spotify.

Henrique and Juliano sell more than 20,000 tickets in 24 hours (Disclosure) Henrique & JulianHenrique and Juliano sell more than 20,000 tickets in 24 hours (Disclosure) Henrique & Julian Henrique & Julian Henrique and Julian Henrique and Juliano – Musical Manifesto 0

Also this year, they achieved the feat of being considered the biggest artists of the Virgin label, which they have been part of since September 2021. To give you an idea, the duo surpassed names like Major Lazer and XXXTentacion with worldwide exposure.

Sought by the column, the press office of the duo informed that it is not aware of this negotiation, as it happens directly between the artists and Workshow (the company responsible for their management).

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.