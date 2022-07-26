number of cases in Brazil rises to 813

Brazil reached 813 cases of the monkeypox disease, also known as monkeypox, according to the balance released this week by the Ministry of Health. Most confirmations are in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

In a note sent to UOL, the Ministry of Health added that it continues to liaise directly with the states to monitor cases and trace patient contacts. The ministry did not disclose how many cases are under investigation.

See which states have confirmed cases of monkeypox:

Sao Paulo (595)

Rio de Janeiro (109)

Minas Gerais (42)

Federal District (13)

Paraná (19)

Goiás (16)

Bahia (3)

Ceará (2)

Rio Grande do Sul (3)

Rio Grande do Norte (2)

Holy Spirit (2)

Pernambuco (3)

Mato Grosso do Sul (1)

Santa Catarina (3)

Brazil is the eighth country in the world with the most diagnosed cases, according to data released yesterday by the CDC (US Center for Disease Control and Prevention). So far, the United States leads the list with 3,846 confirmed cases, followed by Spain with 3,125, and Germany third with 2,352.

On Saturday (23), the WHO (World Health Organization) declared a global health emergency for monkeypox, a term used when there is “an extraordinary event that constitutes a risk to the public health of other States through the international spread of the disease”.

After the decree, governments are called upon to intensify monitoring of the disease, as collective action will be needed to deal with the new crisis: countries need to prepare for containment measures, such as early detection, isolation and case management.

Two days after the WHO’s announcement, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that Brazil “has done its homework” and is prepared to deal with the monkeypox outbreak.

Health considers safety committee

The Ministry of Health’s surveillance secretary, Arnaldo Medeiros, declared that the ministry is considering creating a safety committee specifically dedicated to monkeypox in Brazil.

“We are analyzing, as the cases increase. Today we have a department that takes care of this surveillance”, declared Medeiros in an interview with Globo.

Medeiros warned that there is no forecast for doses of the vaccine intended for the general population. However, he pointed out that the ministry is planning to purchase immunizations for health workers and people in constant contact with this public.

The expected amount is 50,000 initial doses, expected to arrive later this year, according to the secretary.

Illness

Monkeypox is caused by a virus and is transmitted by close contact with an infected person with skin lesions. Contact can be through hugging, kissing, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that were used by the infected.

There is no specific treatment, but, in general, the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.

Symptoms

The patient may have a fever, body pain and have spots, papules [pequenas lesões sólidas que aparecem na pele] that evolve into vesicles [bolha contendo líquido no interior] until pustules form [bolinhas com pus] and scabs [formação a partir de líquido seroso, pus ou sangue seco].

*Updated article