Number of elderly people in health plans more than doubles in 20 years

Unlike the age groups of younger people, who suffered fluctuations, the number of people enrolled in medical-hospital plans aimed at the elderly, aged 60 years and over, has accumulated successive increases in the last 20 years in the country. Between March 2002 and the same month this year, bonds jumped from 3.4 million to 7 million (record number), that is, more than doubled, with an increase of 107.6%. The information is from the Panorama of Elderly Beneficiaries of Health Plans in Brazil, developed by the Institute of Supplementary Health Studies (IESS).

According to the study, of the total beneficiaries, in March 2022, the largest volume is in the age group of 60 and 69 years old (52%), followed by 70 to 79 years old (31%) and elderly people aged 80 years and over. (18%). The highest prevalence (60%) is female, corresponding to 4.2 million bonds. In addition, São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro are the states that have the most elderly people both in the population (45% of the total) and among the beneficiaries (63% of the total).

Taking into account the progression in the two decades, the analysis reveals that the group of people aged 80 and over was the one that grew the most (194%). The number of employment contracts practically tripled, from 422,700 in March 2002 to 1.2 million in March 2022. Then comes the range between 70 and 79 years, which doubled the number of beneficiaries, from 1.1 million to 2.2 million.

For José Cechin, executive superintendent of the IESS, there was an increase in the representation of people in the age group of the elderly, especially people aged 80 years and over, which accompanies the natural aging of beneficiaries of supplementary health. “There is a concern for the maintenance of the plans, for being a more susceptible group, which has one or more chronic diseases, and they need to use the services more. And also a huge effort for people to keep the benefit, because they are contracts with higher values ​​”, he points out.

It is also observed that, in relation to the type of contract, there was a great increase in acquisitions to collective plans, especially corporate plans. The modality almost quadrupled with a record of high of 280.5% – there were 761,200 bonds in March 2002 and reached 2.9 million in March this year. In the case of adhesion collectives, the number almost tripled, from 570.7 thousand to 1.5 million.

Click here to view the study in its entirety.