NY pastor is robbed during worship and loses $1 million in jewelry

A pastor from New York (USA) reported that he was robbed of more than US$ 1 million (about R$ 5.37 million) by gunmen who invaded a church service where he preaches. lament Miller-Whitehead is known in the Brooklyn area for wearing designer clothes and jewelry.

Police said they received a tip that three assailants broke into the Leaders of Tomorrow church on Sunday with firearms and took jewelry and other valuables belonging to the 44-year-old pastor and his wife.

The incident during the service was recorded on a video, which was being broadcast live. A portion of the recording was obtained by the local press before being removed from the church’s social media.

In the footage, Pastor Whitehead appears before the audience and begins a sermon: “How many of you lost your faith because you saw someone else die?” Then the place is invaded by armed men and one of them advances on the pastor.

whitehead is seen falling to the ground and repeatedly saying, “Alright, alright”, before a man wearing a black mask and holding a gun is seen on the recording.

The man is seen approaching the pastor, who is hidden behind a golden pulpit, and handing over his jewelry to the criminal.

In an interview with the American broadcaster WCBSthe pastor whitehead gave more details of the episode.

“I have women and children there. When I bent down, one went to my wife and took all of her jewelry and put the gun in front of my 8-month-old’s face,” he said.

“I took off my shepherd’s ring, my wedding band and my chain, and I had chains under my robe. [assaltante] started tapping my neck to see if there was anything else, so that means they knew I have other jewelry.”

The pastor said there were men with guns pointed at other members at the church door as well. There were about 20 to 25 worshipers present, according to investigators. “My church is traumatized,” Whitehead said.

New York Police said they received a report that the suspects took more than $1 million worth of jewelry and then fled the scene on foot in a white Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

Pastor Lamor Miller-Whitehead formed Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in 2013 after serving a five-year prison sentence for identity theft and theft. To this day he claims he was illegally convicted.

He is very close to the mayor of New York. Eric Adams, a former police captain, when the politician served as Brooklyn district president, a position he held for eight years before taking over as mayor of the city.

A city spokesperson said Adams spoke with Pastor Whitehead after the robbery on Sunday.

“No one in this city should be the victim of armed robbery, least of all our religious leaders and congregants who worship in a House of God,” Adams said in a statement.

On social media, many people claimed that the crime was motivated by Whitehead’s ostentation of wealth. In an Instagram video, the pastor defended his extravagant lifestyle, saying he would “live his life the way God prepared for him”.

“It’s not about me being flashy,” he argued. “It’s about me buying what I want to buy. And it’s my prerogative to buy what I want to buy.”

The pastor offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the thieves’ arrest.