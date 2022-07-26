Obesity, bariatric surgery and decreased incidence of cancer

Obesity can cause cancer. Diabetes and heart disease have links to obesity that many people understand. But cancer as a complication of obesity has not yet come to the attention of the general population. But what’s the relationship?

THE obesity-related chronic inflammation is the beginning of this process. Immune system cells adapt to obesity-related inflammation in a way that makes the body vulnerable to certain types of cancer. Ironically, in some cases, the “bad” immune response to obesity can help the response to cancer immunotherapy. But that’s not exactly a consolation prize. Obviously, it’s better not to be dealing with cancer. However, it provides more clues about the immune dysfunction that occurs between obesity and cancer.

For cancers of the colon, rectum, stomach, liver, gallbladder, pancreas and kidneys and for adenocarcinoma of the esophagus, significant associations between body mass index (BMI) and cancer risk have been reported. Stratification by sex generally showed increased risks in a

similar between men and women. Positive associations have been observed between BMI and postmenopausal breast cancer in several studies.

particularly for estrogen receptor positive tumors. Obesity after menopause can increase the risk of breast cancer by 30 to 50%. In addition, it worsens the prognosis – both before and after menopause. Survival rates drop significantly in women with abdominal fat distribution. The risk increases with each unit of BMI. In addition to the breasts, there is a strong association between BMI above 30 kg/m 2 (grade 1 obesity) and endometrial (uterine) cancer.

Study published in JAMA Open Networks, analyzed trends in obesity-related cancers. Based on data from 50 million people, the researchers found a big difference in trends in obesity-related cancer deaths compared to everyone else. For cancers not linked to obesity, deaths are dropping three times faster. This points to the need for more

access to more effective treatments for obesity.

THE bariatric surgery is currently the only therapeutic option that promotes significant, long-term weight loss. The new medications, despite their important results, lack long-term studies.

Weight loss greater than 20% of total weight for more than ten years shown to be effective in decreasing the incidence of all obesity-related cancers. A Swedish study with more than 20 years of follow-up showed a decrease in ovarian and breast cancer in post-menopausal women. Other studies from large databases have also shown an overall reduction in the incidence of obesity-associated cancers with weight loss secondary to surgery.

Several researchers around the world are looking for the mechanisms that lead to these positive results of bariatric surgery on cancer. These effects seem to be linked to the positive physiological effects of some operations, especially Roux-en-Y gastroplasty and also the resulting weight loss.

Clearly, denying people access to obesity care is affecting health worldwide. In addition to being the leading cause of cardiovascular events and death, the effect on cancers that result from untreated obesity is of concern.

