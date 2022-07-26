Olivia is shot at demonstration in ‘Além da Illusion’ | come around

Tenório (Jayme Matarazzo) was arrested for publicly taking a stand against the government in “Beyond Illusion”. Revolted, Olivia (Debora Ozório) decided to organize a demonstration in front of the police station to ask for the freedom of love for her and other political prisoners. But not Tuesday, 7/26 episodethe protest, which should be peaceful, will end badly…
The girl will start handing out flyers at the entrance to the factory and will make everyone worried.
“The cause is just, daughter, but you are fighting with very violent people. It is very risky”, warns Heloísa (Paloma Duarte).
Olivia distributes pamphlets in front of the police station in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Olivia will ignore the warnings and keep fighting for what she believes in. With her will be Heloísa, Violeta (Malu Galli), Isadora (Larissa Manoela), Fátima (Patrícia Pinho), Benê (Claudio Jaborandy) and many others. Even Matias (Antonio Calloni) will appear at the demonstration in order to protect his daughter.
Olivia will then take a megaphone and lead the protest.
“Attention guys! The time has come for the end of tyranny! Together we are strong! Down with the dictatorship! Long live freedom!” she will shout.
Olivia leads the demonstration in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Afterwards, the police, commanded by the delegate, will arrive truculently to disperse the protesters. Olivia will then react:
“Hey! You cowards! We are unarmed”
Olivia will be hit in protest in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
At this moment, a police officer will shoot Olivia in the belly. The girl will fall little by little and, full of blood, will be rescued by Matias. My God! What will happen to Olivia?! Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
Police officer shoots Olivia in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Olivia falls after being shot in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
26 Jul
Tuesday
Letícia tells Bento that he spoiled their romance. Isadora confronts Joaquim and shows him his photo with Iolanda to prove his adultery. Enrico and Emilia prepare for the casino’s final blow. Mariana sees when Santa and Arminda plot to turn Inácio into a sheik and deceive Constantino and Julinha. At the behest of Joaquim, Iolanda follows Davi to get the negatives of their photo. Matias causes confusion in the demonstration organized by Olivia for the freedom of political prisoners. Yolanda catches Davi with her books on magic. Olivia is shot at during the demonstration.
