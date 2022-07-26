Olivia is shot at demonstration in ‘Além da Illusion’ | come around

26 Jul Tuesday

Letícia tells Bento that he spoiled their romance. Isadora confronts Joaquim and shows him his photo with Iolanda to prove his adultery. Enrico and Emilia prepare for the casino’s final blow. Mariana sees when Santa and Arminda plot to turn Inácio into a sheik and deceive Constantino and Julinha. At the behest of Joaquim, Iolanda follows Davi to get the negatives of their photo. Matias causes confusion in the demonstration organized by Olivia for the freedom of political prisoners. Yolanda catches Davi with her books on magic. Olivia is shot at during the demonstration.

