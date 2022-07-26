On the way to Cruzeiro, Chay goes to Botafogo training to say goodbye to his teammates: ‘I’m going, but it’s a see you soon’

From bags ready to go to the cruisethe sock Chay attended the training of Botafogo this Monday (25/7), at Espaço Lonier, to say goodbye to his teammates. The player will be loaned out until the end of 2022, with Raposa having a purchase option for US$550,000.

I wanted to thank. I’m going, but it’s a see you soon, right? It’s a loan. I will be cheering for you, you are my friends. Thank you very much! – said Chay, hugging coach Luís Castro, in the circle with his teammates in a video released by the Botafogo.

I’m going to a new challenge. The Lonely Star will be here on my chest, I will be in the crowd, and I thank you all for your love – completed shirt 14, in a message addressed to alvinegro fans.

Chay arrived at Botafogo last year and was a key player in winning the Serie Bcontracted with the Portuguese. The player leaves Glorioso with eight goals scored in 50 matches.

