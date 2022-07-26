Orange Week! Smiles offers up to 300% bonus when transferring miles between accounts

THE smiles has a special campaign during the Orange Week which offers up to 300% bonus when transferring miles between accounts The offer is valid until 21:00 today (25).

The promotion

Transfer miles between accounts in the Smiles program and earn up to 300% bonus.

bonus

300% bonus – Diamond and/or Clube Smiles customers.

250% bonus – other Smiles customers.

example at best scenery

The mechanics are simple! You must select the amount of miles you want to transfer and then make the payment equivalent to BRL 60 for every 1,000 miles transferred, which can be paid in up to 10 installments on the card. Once this is done, the program will reward you up to 300%. Follow the example below:

Let’s say you transfer 10,000 miles: the total cost will be R$600 (up to 10x on the card); The person will receive 10,000 miles (no charge); You will receive another 30,000 (300%) bonus miles; In the end, the miles receiver will have 10,000 miles and you will have 30,000 miles – all at a cost of $600.

After this move, you must do the same in reverse.

Transfer 10,000 miles from the person’s account to you: the total cost will be R$ 600 (up to 10x on the card); You will receive 10,000 miles (no charge); The person will receive another 30,000 miles (300%) as a bonus; In the end, you will have 10,000 miles and the person will have 30,000 miles – all at a cost of R$600.

Therefore, at the end of the transaction, you will have generated 60,000 miles at a cost of R$ 1,200 (R$ 20 per thousand). Notice that:

The account only reaches the R$ 20 thousand of all the miles generated if you do the “Ping pong” — that is, from one account to another, and vice versa;

As the 10,000 miles transferred to a third party were already yours, we only count the 30,000 you received back;

A participant managing a Family Account will not be eligible for this promotion if they transfer miles to another participant linked to the Family Account.

Details

The validity of transferred miles and bonus miles is 12 months;

Miles will be credited within 72 hours after payment confirmation;

Transfer limit by category:

– Smiles/Silver/Gold: 80 thousand miles

– Diamond: 160 thousand miles

– Smiles/Silver/Gold: 80 thousand miles – Diamond: 160 thousand miles Installment in up to 10 interest-free installments;

The minimum transfer is 100 miles;

Payment must be made with a credit card issued in Brazil.

Subscribe to the Smiles Club

If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check the available plans:

Comment

As we have always commented on this type of offer, if you are familiar with Smiles and follow the program’s promotions, you know that the cost of R$ 20 per thousand is interesting. Undoubtedly, this can be a good opportunity for you to top up your balance and redeem that flight you’ve been wanting or even pay off a previously issued ticket with Viaje Fácil.

Remember to assess your need and not transfer Smiles miles on impulse, checking if the promotion makes sense for your strategy before hitting the hammer. Also note that the maximum bonus is exclusive to Clube Smiles and/or Diamond customers.

