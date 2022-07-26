Oregon’s drug decriminalization is proving disastrous

In 2020, Oregon became the first state to decriminalize drug possession, including hard drugs. Portland District Attorney Michael Schmidt happily announced that his office would immediately stop prosecuting drug possession before the law even takes effect, saying: promote public safety and health.” Less than two years later, Oregon is reeling from the predictable results of that experiment: overdoses are skyrocketing, violent crime is on the rise, and virtually no one is getting treatment.

Voters passed Oregon’s law, known as Measure 110, in 2020. The law decriminalized drug possession, including cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and other controlled substances. Instead of a misdemeanor, people caught in possession of these drugs would receive the equivalent of a traffic ticket with a small fine; all penalties would be waived if the person simply asked for a “health assessment” at an addiction recovery center.

Criminal justice reformers gained support for the bill on the grounds that it would reduce both addiction and alleged racial disparities in the criminal justice system. A lone dissident, Paul Coelho, a physician at Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics, said: “The authors of the Measure 110 vote portray individuals with active addictions as rational actors who naturally seek and accept treatment for their condition. But I can assure you, as a frontline provider, this is simply not true. (…) Unfortunately, removing the threat of incarceration and abandoning collaboration between law enforcement, the judiciary, probation and the drug court system will result in a revolving door of drug abuse, denial of treatment, crime, homelessness, and ongoing health-related expenditures for hospitalizations due to overdose, infections, and drug-induced psychosis.”

Oregon should have listened to him. On the issue of reducing addiction and overdoses, Oregon’s decriminalization of drug use was a tragic failure. At overdose deaths increased by more than 33% in Oregon in 2021, a year after the law was passed, compared with a 15% increase in the rest of the United States. As for the claim that the law would provide a pathway to treatment for addicts, less than 1% of people eligible for treatment under Measure 110 – just 136 people – ended up getting help. Indeed, of the 2,576 fines written by the police for drug possession, only 116 people called the helpline to get the fine waived, with the vast majority of others choosing to pay the minimal fine. As Coelho warned, without the threat of arrest and the mandatory court programs that come with prison, addicts are rarely interested in receiving treatment.

The impact of drug decriminalization has not stopped with addiction and overdoses. Portland Police reports that all crime categories jumped in reaction to Measure 110. Drug addicts need money; they succeeded by stealing items and reselling them, so property crimes increased.

Once a drug market opens up, dealers move in to serve it. As a result, the streets of Portland are awash with guns and drugs. With traffickers fighting for territory, gun violence escalated. Portland recorded 90 homicides in 2021, breaking the old one murder record annuals in the city.

“We’ve seen more guns than we’ve ever seen in our investigations,” said a Portland police supervisor bluntly. “Almost everyone is armed. (…) Criminal organizations are robbing other criminal organizations. That’s our big push right now – to try to stop gun violence and the drug violence that goes with it, because they go hand in hand. It’s not one or the other. It’s not related to the pandemic, it’s not related to Covid, it’s because we have a criminal environment that is tolerated and allowed to flourish here.”

Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis once observed that “a state may, if its citizens so desire, serve as a laboratory; and try new social and economic experiments without risk to the rest of the country.” Oregon chose to conduct a new social experiment in the decriminalization of hard drugs. Hopefully the other 49 states will pay attention to the results.

Thomas Hogan is an adjunct member of the Manhattan Institute. He has been federal attorney, local attorney, and district attorney-elect.

©2022 CityJournal. Published with permission. Original in English.