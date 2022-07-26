Pantanal: Find out which scene was censored by Globo for containing Bolsonaro indirectly

The direction of Globo decided to veto a scene from Pantanal in which the script had hints for right-wing politicians.

247 – Globo’s management decided to veto a scene from Pantanal in which the script had hints for right-wing politicians, as with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The excerpt of the remake written by Bruno Luperi would air last Saturday (23), but at least three strong names in the serial’s command opted for the cut. The broadcaster wanted to avoid unnecessary noise around the time of the presidential elections, which will take place in October. The report is from the TV News portal.

With the scenario of great polarization between two candidates as antagonistic as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Bolsonaro, Globo understood that the scene would only give a headache and was not very important in the plot of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira)

According to Notícias da TV, the veto took place a week ago, when the episode that aired was being edited. The script was compared with what was recorded, and the situation was taken by Gustavo Fernandez, director of the soap opera, to José Luiz Villamarim, director of Dramaturgy at Globo.

Together with Ricardo Waddington, Entertainment director at Globo, there was a discussion about what to do. Everyone reached the consensus that it would be good manners not to show the passage.

At the same time that problems with politicians and even with the law that restricts TV content in the pre-campaign period would be avoided, Globo took advantage of Pantanal and made its narrative less slow.

In the indirect to Bolsonaro that was suppressed from the edition, José Leôncio would refuse at all costs to watch the free electoral time, even after the attempt by Jove (Jesuita Barbosa), who said it was important. “mother talk,” the farmer would say, referring to the space broadcast on TV, as provided for in the script to which the report had access.

Wrapped in the subject, Mariana (Selma Egrei), in turn, would call the political campaign a reality show. “The more it goes down, the bigger the audience”, the elderly woman would say during the chat. To spice up the prose even more, when considering Jesus Christ as a candidate, José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) would end up leading his father to sting right-wing politicians.

