‘Pantanal’: Jove will swear death to José Lucas | come around

And the peace between the Leôncio brothers that had been sealed with a hug will come to an end in the next chapters of “Pantanal”. And the reason will be the same as before: the jaguar Juma Marruá (Alanis Guillen).

Review: José Lucas asks Jove for forgiveness

It will only be José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) to know that our leopard ran away from the farm, that he will soon forget the suffering for the Erica (Marcelo Fetter) and will go after Juma in the tapera.

When Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) returns from his trip, he will be informed by his father that his wife is no longer on the farm. And he will learn that his brother has also disappeared.

Knowing the son he has, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) decides to go before him to the tapera and confirms his suspicions: José Lucas is living there with Juma. Jove will arrive and find his father, who will advise him to take it easy. He will call for his wife:

“What do you want here?”, Juma will say.

“I came to talk, Juma…”

“I don’t want to know more about conversation with you!”

“So I came to take you away.”

José Leôncio tries to keep his son’s wave, when José Lucas leaves the tapera:

“But her will has to be respected, bro… Don’t you?”

“Don’t you call me bro, José Lucas de Nada! Because I prefer the devil to a brother like you!”, shouts Jove.

“You came here for the same reason you stayed on that farm: to take all that is mine!” he will continue.

“I’m not just yours… Not anyone’s! Besides, I was the one who asked him to stay”, says Juma, to her husband’s surprise.

“Then he can stay… But only if he’s killed,” threatens Jove.