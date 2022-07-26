‘Pantanal’: Muda and Tibério have sex for the first time | come around

Finally what had to happen in “Pantanal” will happen: our beautiful Tibério (Guito) will have his first time with Muda (Bella Campos). But before that, the couple will still have a misunderstanding. Good thing we have Filó (Dira Paes), the best love counselor in this Pantanal, always ready to help young couples.
“It’s natural for poor Tiberius to feel despised by this whole situation”, says Filó to the young woman.
In ‘Pantanal’, Muda (Bella Campos) opens with Filó (Dira Paes) — Photo: Globo
“I don’t know, Philo… I feel… I feel like I don’t deserve a man as good as he is.”
“Sometimes I feel like I deserved to be with Levi… Not Tiberius.”
Muda resists having her wedding night with Tiberius
🎧 Check out the emotions of this Tuesday’s summary of “Pantanal”
Tibério hears part of Muda and Filó’s conversation in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo
Now, guess who was hiding listening to it all? Our Tiberius. The pawn is devastated and leaves before hearing everything Muda feels. Mainly the blame for what happened to Levi (Leandro Lima).
And when she returns home, she is surprised to see Tiberius packing his bags to leave.
“In the break of the day, I want to settle my account… And I went on my way”, he informs.
In ‘Pantanal’, Tibério tells Muda he’s leaving — Photo: Globo
“I don’t want to hold grudges or resentment from you, Muda. I just want the ring I gave you back and forget the day I met you.”
But Filo’s advice did Muda a lot of good, who now really wants to give herself to her husband.
“If you are so keen on this alliance, you can get it”, she says, taking off her dress.
In ‘Pantanal’, Muda (Bella Campos) gives herself to Tibério (Guito) — Photo: Globo
Tiberius still tries to resist. And Muda declares herself.
“I want you, Tiberius… I want you very much… I want you like I’ve never wanted anything in this life…”, she says.
And then we don’t need to say anything else… ❤️❤️❤️
In ‘Pantanal’, Tibério (Guito) and Muda (Bella Campos) will have their first time — Photo: Globo