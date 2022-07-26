Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira were persecuted for months, investigation indicates

support the 247

ICL

247 – Five months after Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira suffered threats from a man, who invaded the condominium where the artist lives in Rio de Janeiro, the Public Ministry indicated that the persecution had been going on for months. Because of this, the Special Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro distributed the investigation to a criminal court. The report is from the TV news portal.

According to the newspaper O Globo, judge Simone Cavalieri Frota made the decision to investigate whether there was injury and bodily harm, which would go beyond what is provided for in article 61 of Law 9,099/95 – in which minors are considered criminal offenses. offensive potential.

After the judge’s request, prosecutor Márcio Almeida Ribeiro da Silva, highlighted that in the investigation “there are numerous crimes to be better investigated, especially to characterize persecution for months, as well as the dynamics of superficially narrated facts”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to investigations by the Civil Police of Rio, the Portuguese Luís Mário Monteiro invaded Paolla’s condominium on February 5 of this year. At the time, when looking for the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), the actress said that the man had used the pretext of recovering a cell phone he owned that would be with the protagonist of Cara e Coragem.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

At the door of the house, Luís Mário shouted offensive words, cursed the musician and threatened the couple with death, with a weapon that, according to the networks, he had possession of.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the investigation, the actress said that she had been persecuted by Luís Mário for about three months, through messages on her social networks.

In the texts, he even marked pages of official bodies, such as the Civil Police, the Federal Police and the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE). In the testimony, Paolla said that, in August of last year, he made a declaration of love on the web and said he would come to Brazil to meet her.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING