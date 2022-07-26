Participation of black women in the labor market drops in relation to the pre-pandemic period | National Journal

Communicative and attentive to details so as not to lose any customers, at 19 years old, Júlia Vitória do Nascimento, is a saleswoman at a hair products store in Mercadão de Madureira, North Zone of Rio. She was hired four months ago.

“I’m a black woman who works. Privilege. With a formal contract, everything was fine. But even for me to have my contract signed, it was a struggle”, says Júlia.

This is her third job, in a trajectory without good memories. She did not receive what she was entitled to and suffered discrimination when working in a payroll loan company.

“I tried hard. There was a question of: ‘wow, you, well dressed, work with this. Now I’m seeing more and more people like you working like this. Before it was a white girl who had come here at home, today it’s you ?’ That was basically it,” she recalls.

Even facing racism and difficulties, she didn’t give up. But it’s not always like that. Between January and March of this year, of the nearly 49 million black women of working age, only half were in the job market (51.2%). Among white and yellow men, they were 72.2%. The research is from FGV and used IBGE data as a base.

“Black women will bring together two social problems: the problem of racial and gender inequality. I believe that we can say that, in a general way, they represent a more vulnerable group when we analyze the performance of market indicators of work”, explains economist Janaína Feijó.

If jobs with a formal contract are generally not theirs, what remains is informality. In order to survive, many black women find themselves as they can: they are street vendors, for example. The study shows that 43% of black and brown women occupy informal jobs, a rate higher than the national average.. And with that kind of work, they end up earning less.

According to the survey, black and brown women earn, on average, less than half that of white men, and the equivalent of 60% of the average income of other women.

Monique Tavares worked at a bakery and was fired in the pandemic. She now sells sweets on the street.

“Sometimes it gets bad here, but sometimes it gets better. My dream is to get a better service and work to maintain what we have to maintain”, he says.

“For us to be able to reverse the situation It is necessary to develop public policies to promote equality of opportunity, so that from the beginning of the life of this black woman, she has the same starting condition as other groups. Only then will we be able to, in fact, minimize or mitigate these problems of gender and race”, points out an economist.

This Monday (25) is National Black Women’s Day.