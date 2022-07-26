Paulo André went to the police station after extreme attacks from Jade Picon fans

Paulo André regretted the fact that some people do not accept the end of the brief romance between him and Jade Picon. The two stayed inside the house of BBB 22, but the bid ended up not following outside the reality show.

+ Climate? Jade Picon talks to Yasmin Brunet after being caught kissing Gabriel Medina

Some fans of the digital influencer did not accept the end of the romance and began to attack the athlete on social networks. During an interview with ‘PodDelas’, Paulo said that he had to take action at the police station after suffering racism on social media.

“Don’t do that, they are heavy attacks, I had to go to the police station to sign a racism deal on the internet. I won’t let it go. You want to call me ugly, beauty, racism is a heavy thing”, said the former BBB.

Jade Picon asked fans not to attack Paulo André

On her Twitter account, Jade Picon asked fans not to attack Paulo André. The influencer shared a print of a conversation with the athlete and wrote so that her followers do not feed fights.

“no unnecessary fights pfzinho 🤗 even more within the fandons, you just don’t need it. wears out,” Picon wrote.

