Petrobras can lower the price of diesel at any time

The price of diesel may be reduced in the coming days to match the international scenario

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Woman loses labor lawsuit by dancing on TikTok

In Brazil, diesel is between 2% and 3% more expensive when compared to other countries. After reducing gasoline by 4.9%, Petrobras is studying a drop in oil prices in order to maintain international parity.

The price of gasoline, before being reduced, was 8% above the external market. This percentage corresponds to R$ 0.30 per liter. After this measure, the gap ceased to exist.

Before actually announcing a reduction in diesel, it is necessary to analyze the situation, since fuel prices are very volatile and require more caution on the part of the oil company.

shortage

Furthermore, the War in Ukraine is a factor that directly influences the international scenario.

The risks of shortages also worry analysts. Several countries have announced the lack of fuel and the Brazilian government has already talked about low inventories.

According to the executive president of Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), Sérgio Araújo, from September, the harvest season, the availability of fuel decreases, however, he does not believe in a generalized shortage.

From 25% to 30% of the diesel consumed in Brazil comes from abroad, which leaves the country in a situation of dependence. If there is still a reduction, the price of fuel should drop by about R$ 0.14 per liter.

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

diesel price

In July, after the reduction of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels, diesel showed a small reduction in value. The percentage was lower than that of other fuels, since the tax on oil was already lower before the legislation.

The average price of diesel, currently, according to Petrobras is R$ 7.58.

Diesel price breakdown

Petrobras is responsible for most of the determination of the price of diesel in the country. See how the price is formed.

Distribution and resale: 12.7%.

Biodiesel: 8.6%.

State tax: 12%.

Petrobras: 66.8%.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Papuchalka – kaelaimages / shutterstock.com