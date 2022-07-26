Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3) release 2Q22 results in the week

Business

The Q2 2022 earnings season heats up this week, with a hectic schedule. At least 20 2Q22 results are expected to be released in the coming days, which includes figures from giants such as Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3), Suzano (SUZB3), Klabin (KLBN11), Ambev (ABEV3), Usiminas (USIM5) ), Santander (SANB11), Embraer (EMBR3), Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) and Gol (GOLL4).

Beyond the Petrobras results, Vale and Ambev, the market will have a particularly busy week. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced on Wednesday (27) the decision on the interest rate amid expectations about the magnitude of the increase in a scenario of high inflation and risk of recession. In the domestic scenario, investors will still be keeping an eye on the IPCA-15 release, on Tuesday (26).

The market will have other points of attention abroad, with the 2Q22 balance sheets of the big techs: Alphabet (GOGL34), owner of Google, and Microsoft (MSFT34), on Tuesday (26); Apple (AAPL34) and Amazon (AMAZO34), on Thursday (28); and Meta (M1TA34), the parent company of Facebook, on Wednesday (27).

In Brazil, in addition to the results, investors will also pay attention to dividend announcements from companies that reveal their operating numbers.

Petrobras: expectations (including dividends)

On Thursday night (21), Petrobras (PETR4) released the production and sales report for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22). In the market assessment, the results were “slightly positive”, in line with expectations.

According to Itaú BBA, analysts expect a neutral reaction on the drop in oil production, since it had already been disclosed by the ANP. But regarding the high utilization in refineries during 2Q22 – reaching 97% at the end of July – the reaction is slightly positive.

Even with the drop, analysts say rising oil prices could offset lower production. It indicates, according to analysts, that Petrobras should release, next Thursday (28), a balance sheet for 2Q22 with high numbers, with increased cash generation and hefty dividends.

“We are plugging the operational numbers into our estimates and publishing our preview. Despite some operational deleveraging on lower oil and gas production, which should lead to a slight increase in extraction costs to US$7.2/bbl, we expect another set of record results due to higher oil prices (14% t /t to US$ 107/bbl)”, adds BTG about Petrobras.

“We believe we will also see strong Refining & Marketing margins as high spreads and inventory gains should more than offset discounts vs. import parity”, say the BTG analysts. “Investors have been turning a blind eye to operating data lately and we believe the potential additional dividend announcement should remain in the spotlight. We anticipate a total payout of R$38 billion, with a yield of 11% based on the last closing price and excluding any additional amount arising from non-recurring asset sales. We are also projecting net revenue of R$161 billion, EBITDA of R$92 billion and profit of R$40.4 billion.”

BTG estimates a target price of BRL 41 for the Petrobras shareswith a neutral buy recommendation.

Vale: caution in 2Q22 results

After examining Vale’s production and sales data (VALE3), released this Tuesday (19), analysts emphasize caution and give a neutral recommendation for the shares.

Goldman Sachs, which reinforced its neutral recommendation for Vale sharesaims at US$ 87 per ton of ore.

“Vale’s reported iron ore production of 74m t in 2Q22 was 5% above expectations. However, the company lowered its full-year iron ore production guidance to 310-320mtpa (from 320-335mtpa) and its copper production guidance to 270-285ktpa (from 330-355mtpa). We expect a negative reaction from the market”, say the house’s analysts.

“Vale’s iron ore data does not imply production growth compared to 2021, which is disappointing and will likely fuel investor concerns about the company’s ability to resume production to pre-Brumadinho accident levels from 385 million tons”, follows the GS.

The house’s expectation for 2Q22 results is an EBITDA of US$ 6.2 billion in 2Q22, “as stronger iron ore sales are offset by weaker base metals and lower premiums”.

Bank of America (BofA) also concluded for a neutral recommendation and talks about “value over volume”.

“We maintain our neutral recommendation on Vale with a more cautious outlook on iron ore, balanced by Vale’s robust cash returns through buybacks and dividends. We believe that the guidance cut may give some relief to iron ore prices, but at the end of the day this cut only formalizes the lower volumes already in most investors and in our models”, says BofA.

A few days ago, the bank’s analysts published a report reviewing its prospects for Valeciting a turbulent scenario because of China.

Itaú BBA, likewise, maintains a neutral recommendation and targets US$ 20 for the ADR, against US$ 12.70 currently. The projection is for an EBITDA of US$ 5.95 billion for 2Q22.

Santander does not encourage analysts

The release of results for the second quarter of 2022 by Santander (SANB11) does not encourage Genial Investimentos analysts, as the institution released this Friday (22) in a report on the bank.

Genial forecasts a profit of around R$ 4.4 billion for the Santander in 2Q22, a value above the market consensus of R$ 3.9 billion. This number is slightly above the net income of 2Q21, of R$ 4.17 billion, the highest historical level for the bank. The 1Q22 profit was R$ 4 billion.

Santander, which will present its quarterly balance sheet to the market on the 28th, must have, according to the greatincreased delinquency and low coverage – the lowest among large banks – as factors of pressure on operations and profits in the period.

For Itaú BBA, Santander (SANB11) has become the top recommendation to avoid among banks with lower coverage, with expectations of a 13% drop in Y/Y earnings on higher provisions.

Ambev (ABEV3) should have tight margins in 2Q22

Ambev’s balance sheet (ABEV3) for the second quarter, which will be published on July 28, should show rising costs and pressured margins, and should not encourage investors. In addition, analysts point to a scenario of operational improvement, but with a challenging macro. The consensus is that the fair price for the papers is around R$18, according to estimates by XP, Bank of America and Itaú BBA.

“After AmBev posted a weak 1Q22, and despite some signs of improvement in commodity prices, the 2Q22 should not encourage investors, since even with growth in net revenue/hl, costs will still be a headwind, even with an increase in SG&A expenses putting pressure on the final result”, say XP analysts Leonardo Alencar and Pedro Fonseca.

“We expect an increase in beer sales in Brazil, following the industry trend reported up to May (IBGE index), but CAC and Canada are lagging, while LAS is mixed. Despite this shocking taste of beer, AmBev has always been a strong player in returnable packaging, whose sales are already above 2019, although still behind for the 600ml bottle”, they follow.

The brokerage firm’s analysis points out that despite rising inflation, the production of alcoholic beverages increased in the first two months of the quarter, according to IBGE data.

Oil will be featured on the Ibovespa, forecast analysts

The optimistic expectation for the 2Q22 results is with the energy sector, which should grow 42% in terms of revenue, 47% in Ebitda and 30% in EPS.

Despite this, the projection for 2Q22 is also not the most optimistic because of the margins. “We estimate tight margins for generation. For distribution, high interest rates can put pressure on the financial results of leveraged companies”, according to BofA.

Malls are still uncertain: “With a marginal slowdown in sales in June, the reporting season could set the tone for expectations for the second half.”

In commodities, with the pressure on iron ore prices, there is an expectation of a retraction in financial indicators, which should reduce expectations for the mining and steel companies.

However, the oil companies should have an improvement in the scenario. The expectation is of ‘intense increase’ in the profits of the companies of the segment in the Ibovespa, including Petrobras (PETR4) and PetroRio (PRIO3). The thesis is confirmed even with the recent volatility in oil prices.

See the full calendar of 2Q22 results this week

Tuesday (26)

Vivo (VIVT3), after market close

Carrefour (CRFB3), after market close

Wednesday (27)

Klabin (KLBN11), before market opening

Suzano, after the market closed

Assaí (ASAI3), after market close

Sugarloaf Mountain, after the market closes

EDP ​​(ENBR3), after market close

Dexco (DXCO3) after market close

Intelbras (INTB3), after market close

Log (LOGG3), after market close

Odontoprev (ODPV3), after market close

Thursday (28)

Santander, before the opening of the market

Ambev, before the market opening

Embraer (EMBR3), before market opening

Goal, before market opening

Isa Ceteep (TRPL4), after market close

EcoRodovias (ECOR3), after the market close

Paranapanema (PMAM3), after market close

Hypera (HYPE3, after market close

Petrobras, after market closing

Vale, after the market closes

Multiplan (MULT3), after market close

Friday (29)

Usiminas (USIM5), before market opening

RaiaDrogasil (RADL3) after market close

Ibovespa should be ‘less cheap’ after 2Q22 results, says BofA; understand

Despite several analysts pointing to a ‘cheap’ exchange with discounted multiples, Bank of America (BofA) analysts project that, with 2Q22 results, there will be a 28% drop in earnings per share (LPA) Ibovespa.

The expectation is that the main influence of the worsening of the Ibovespa scenario be it from the retraction of Vale, which had a recent deterioration with its production report.

“The numbers seem relatively in line with consensus and our projections, but iron ore production and sales are a little disappointing,” the bank’s analysts said.

“We maintain our neutral recommendation on Vale with a more cautious outlook on iron ore, balanced by Vale’s robust cash returns through repurchases and dividends. We believe that the guidance cut may give some relief to iron ore prices, but at the end of the day this cut only formalizes the lower volumes already in most investors and in our models”, they added.

In this scenario and with the impact of Vale and other Ibovespa giants, the BofA estimates that companies should have a 14% drop in earnings per share, with sectors and industrials as the main responsible for the retraction in 2Q22 results. Despite this, revenue should grow 13% and Ebitda 1%, say the analysts who signed the report, David Beker and Paula Andrea Soto.