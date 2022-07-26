Petrobras studies to anticipate dividends after government request | Economy

Ivonete Dainese Petrobras studies to anticipate dividends after government request

Petrobras is studying to anticipate the distribution of dividends to its shareholders related to this year’s financial results. According to sources linked to the state’s high command, the strategy is to help boost the federal government’s cash position.

On Thursday (28), the company will disclose its results for the months from April to June. The financial market expects strong dividends of R$38 billion.

The market projects net income of around R$40.4 billion in the second quarter. When disclosing the results of the first quarter of this year, when it had a gain of R$ 44.5 billion, the state-owned company announced dividends of R$ 48.5 billion that were paid in two equal installments in the months of June and July.

The topic should be discussed next Wednesday during a meeting of the Board of Directors, but part of the collegiate views with reservations the possibility of advancing the dividends. Another source recalled that the state-owned company’s trajectory of debt reduction and liquidity will be taken into account based on the company’s cash generation perspective.

Last year, the state-owned company, under the command of Joaquim Silva e Luna, approved the advance payment of remuneration to shareholders for the year 2021. The idea is to do something similar this year.

The Union, as the largest shareholder of the company with 28.67% of all capital, takes most of the dividends.

Sought, Petrobras has not yet commented.