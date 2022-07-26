PGR asks STF to file one of the complaints against Bolsonaro

posted on 07/25/2022 17:24



The statement was signed by the deputy PGR, Lindôra Araújo, and sent to the Court this Monday (25/7). She stated that she does not see how to hold Bolsonaro accountable, as indicated by the CPI – (credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) suggested that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) file one of the preliminary investigations into President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) opened at the Covid CPI in the Senate. The investigation was about the alleged practice of the crime of infraction of preventive health measure.

The statement was signed by the deputy PGR, Lindôra Araújo, and sent to the Court this Monday (25/7). She stated that she does not see how to hold Bolsonaro accountable, as indicated by the CPI.

“Numerous people infected did not even have direct or indirect contact (through third parties) with the President of the Republic, ruling out the possibility of accountability for this fact. The correlation made in the Final Report between the presence of the President of the Republic and the increase in cases of covid-19 in the places visited is fragile, without evidence in elementary data, such as the identification of hospitalized patients and their direct or indirect contact with people who gathered together due to the presence of Jair Messias Bolsonaro”, he wrote.

In addition to the conduct related to the sanitary measure, the CPI also asked for the president to be indicted for other crimes, such as charlatanism, prevarication and crime of responsibility. In the representation, Araújo says that the criminal responsibility for the president would depend on the proof of the facts and defended collective health.

“In the case under analysis, it should be noted that the rule that imposes the use of a protective mask and which the President of the Republic would have failed to comply with only provides for the sanction of a fine as a mechanism of coercion to comply with the obligation, not excepting the cumulative application of the criminal sanction. ”.

“In the socially acute field of a pandemic, the norm edited by the Legislative Power only provided for the administrative sanction of a fine as an instrument to compel citizens to wear a mask. And, from the perspective of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, he did it well. With a polarized society and the chaotic exercise of freedom of expression, through highly accessible and widespread technological solutions that maximize the social arena of debates, reactions, antagonism and criticism, the administrative penalty against those who disobey the norm is sufficient. which imposes the use of a mask”.