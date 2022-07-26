PGR asks the Supreme Court to file one of the investigations about Bolsonaro opened based on the Covid CPI | Policy

The Attorney General’s Office on Monday (25) asked the Federal Supreme Court to file one of the preliminary investigations on President Jair Bolsonaro opened from the investigations of the Covid CPI. The investigation was about the alleged practice of the crime of infraction of preventive health measure.

In the final report, the CPI accused Bolsonaro of having committed nine crimes, including the violation of a preventive health measure.

In her statement, the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, stated that the CPI’s convictions were “political” and cannot be transferred to the legal area “automatically”.

The PGR lists a series of points in relation to which it does not see how to hold Bolsonaro accountable, as pointed out by the CPI.

Among the episodes are the contamination of the governor of Acre Gladson Cameli after Bolsonaro’s visit, the president’s non-use of a mask and the increase in the occupancy of hospital beds in the state of Acre from 88.7% to 96.2%.

“Numerous people infected did not even have direct or indirect contact (through third parties) with the President of the Republic, ruling out the possibility of accountability for this fact. The correlation made in the Final Report between the presence of the President of the Republic and the increase in cases of Covid-19 in the places visited is fragile, without evidence in elementary data, such as the identification of hospitalized patients and their direct or indirect contact with people who gathered together due to the presence of Jair Messias Bolsonaro”, says the text signed by the deputy prosecutor.

For the PGR, criminal liability would depend on proof that it was the conduct of the President of the Republic, at the time of the facts, that offended public health.

“In the case under analysis, it should be noted that the rule that imposes the use of a protective mask and which the President of the Republic would have failed to comply with only provides for the sanction of a fine as a mechanism of coercion to comply with the obligation, not excepting the cumulative application of the criminal sanction. ”, says the text.

Lindôra Araújo defended the administrative penalty for those who do not wear a mask.

“In the socially acute field of a pandemic, the norm edited by the Legislative Power only provided for the administrative sanction of a fine as an instrument to compel citizens to wear a mask. And, from the perspective of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, he did it well. With a polarized society and the chaotic exercise of freedom of expression, through highly accessible and widespread technological solutions that maximize the social arena of debates, reactions, antagonism and criticism, the administrative penalty against those who disobey the norm is sufficient. which imposes the use of a mask”.