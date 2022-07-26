Pipoca da Ivete debuts on a high and scores more ibope than The Voice finale

Climbing to cover the hole caused by the early cancellation of the Zig Zag Arena, Ivete Sangalo did not disappoint in terms of audience: benefited by the good rates inherited from the movie Temperature Maximum, Ivete’s Pipoca opened with more ratings than the final of The Voice Kids and managed to overcome every episode of its troubled predecessor. In addition, the singer’s attraction also managed to have more audience than all the programs broadcast by Record and SBT during the week.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, Pipoca da Ivete debuted with an average of 11.9 points, an index 10% higher than the final episode of The Voice Kids, broadcast the previous week. The program from Bahia also increased Globo’s performance in other scenarios: the attraction grew 3% compared to the Ibope of the time slot on the last four Sundays and 16% compared to the premiere of Zig Zag Arena, which had an average of 10, 3 on October 3, 2021.

The best rating for Fernanda Gentil’s game show, which was canceled after dropping to fourth place in one of its episodes, was 10.7 points on October 24th. In other words: Ivete Sangalo has already managed, at least, to scare away the ghost of her direct successor from the slot, which had been filled with films and musical competitions since the channel chose to take Zig Zag off the air even before the end of its season. . Finally, the singer had more ratings than the prime time of Record (8.6 with Domingo Espetacular) and SBT (7.8 with Programa Silvio Santos).

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Sunday (24):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)13.0
Holy Mass in Your Home4.5
Paulista antenna5.1
Small Business Big Business7.1
Rural Globe10.5
Auto Sport9.1
Spectacular sport7.4
Max Temperature: Aladdin11.5
Ivete’s Popcorn – Debut11.9
Brasileirão 2022: Palmeiras vs Internacional18.4
Sunday with Huck15.3
Fantastic17.7
Go What a Glue10.1
Major Sunday: Unknown7.6
Film: In Bad Company5.5
hour 15.3
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.7
Universal Church0.4
São Paulo of Awards0.8
Record Kids: Biblical Drawings1.4
Record Kids: The Woodpecker Gang2.1
Record Kids: Everybody Hates Chris3.4
Cine Major: Spider-Man 24.9
Faro time5.1
sing with me teen6.9
Spectacular Sunday8.6
Record Camera5.0
District 213.0
Universal Church0.6
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.6
Newspaper of the Week2.0
foot on the road1.6
Always well1.2
SBT Sports1.6
Awesome news2.5
Jequiti Wheel by Wheel3.4
Tele Seine3.4
Nice Sunday6.4
Eliana6.7
Silvio Santos Program7.8
Midnight Session: The Bumbling Cinderello3.7
Who hasn’t seen it will see: Uma Hora de Sucesso, Escolinha do Golias, Meu-in-law and SBT Realidade1.8
The Best of Connection Reporter1.8
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)2.0
Band Kids0.4
Acqualeste Swimming Pools0.3
Hyper Cap: Alto Tietê and Region0.5
Hyper Cap: ABC and Region0.5
formula 13.0
Formula 1: French GP3.7
Sport Show2.0
Under-20 Brazilian Championship: Corinthians vs Santos0.9
Sport Show0.5
3rd period1.9
perrengue in the band3.4
breaking bad1.1
Free Channel0.6
Show Business0.3
Savage Planet (replay)0.4
Formula 1: French GP (re-enactment)0.2
1st newspaper0.3

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

