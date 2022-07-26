Pipoca da Ivete debuts on a high and scores more ibope than The Voice finale

Climbing to cover the hole caused by the early cancellation of the Zig Zag Arena, Ivete Sangalo did not disappoint in terms of audience: benefited by the good rates inherited from the movie Temperature Maximum, Ivete’s Pipoca opened with more ratings than the final of The Voice Kids and managed to overcome every episode of its troubled predecessor. In addition, the singer’s attraction also managed to have more audience than all the programs broadcast by Record and SBT during the week.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, Pipoca da Ivete debuted with an average of 11.9 points, an index 10% higher than the final episode of The Voice Kids, broadcast the previous week. The program from Bahia also increased Globo’s performance in other scenarios: the attraction grew 3% compared to the Ibope of the time slot on the last four Sundays and 16% compared to the premiere of Zig Zag Arena, which had an average of 10, 3 on October 3, 2021.

The best rating for Fernanda Gentil’s game show, which was canceled after dropping to fourth place in one of its episodes, was 10.7 points on October 24th. In other words: Ivete Sangalo has already managed, at least, to scare away the ghost of her direct successor from the slot, which had been filled with films and musical competitions since the channel chose to take Zig Zag off the air even before the end of its season. . Finally, the singer had more ratings than the prime time of Record (8.6 with Domingo Espetacular) and SBT (7.8 with Programa Silvio Santos).

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Sunday (24):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 13.0 Holy Mass in Your Home 4.5 Paulista antenna 5.1 Small Business Big Business 7.1 Rural Globe 10.5 Auto Sport 9.1 Spectacular sport 7.4 Max Temperature: Aladdin 11.5 Ivete’s Popcorn – Debut 11.9 Brasileirão 2022: Palmeiras vs Internacional 18.4 Sunday with Huck 15.3 Fantastic 17.7 Go What a Glue 10.1 Major Sunday: Unknown 7.6 Film: In Bad Company 5.5 hour 1 5.3 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.7 Universal Church 0.4 São Paulo of Awards 0.8 Record Kids: Biblical Drawings 1.4 Record Kids: The Woodpecker Gang 2.1 Record Kids: Everybody Hates Chris 3.4 Cine Major: Spider-Man 2 4.9 Faro time 5.1 sing with me teen 6.9 Spectacular Sunday 8.6 Record Camera 5.0 District 21 3.0 Universal Church 0.6 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.6 Newspaper of the Week 2.0 foot on the road 1.6 Always well 1.2 SBT Sports 1.6 Awesome news 2.5 Jequiti Wheel by Wheel 3.4 Tele Seine 3.4 Nice Sunday 6.4 Eliana 6.7 Silvio Santos Program 7.8 Midnight Session: The Bumbling Cinderello 3.7 Who hasn’t seen it will see: Uma Hora de Sucesso, Escolinha do Golias, Meu-in-law and SBT Realidade 1.8 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.8 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.0 Band Kids 0.4 Acqualeste Swimming Pools 0.3 Hyper Cap: Alto Tietê and Region 0.5 Hyper Cap: ABC and Region 0.5 formula 1 3.0 Formula 1: French GP 3.7 Sport Show 2.0 Under-20 Brazilian Championship: Corinthians vs Santos 0.9 Sport Show 0.5 3rd period 1.9 perrengue in the band 3.4 breaking bad 1.1 Free Channel 0.6 Show Business 0.3 Savage Planet (replay) 0.4 Formula 1: French GP (re-enactment) 0.2 1st newspaper 0.3

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters