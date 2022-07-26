PIS WHO WORKED IN 2021 will be EARLY? See when you will receive PIS base year 2021 and PIS 2022

On the morning of this Wednesday (26), many workers are looking for information about the anticipation of PIS base year 2021, the PIS of those who worked in 2021.

See latest news about PIS base year 2021

Due to the extension of the Covid-19 pandemic, the PIS payment of the years 2020 and 2021 had to be postponed.

This year, the PIS of those who worked in 2020 was released – the PIS 2022.

On account of this, the PIS of those who worked in 2021 – O PIS base year 2021 – ended up being put for later.

O PIS 2022 was released between February and March of this year, with installments ranging from BRL 101 to BRL 1,212.

But the PIS to be continued released until December 29 for those who have not yet withdrawn the allowance.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor, around 500,000 workers still have PIS Pasep 2022 to draw.

To be entitled to the maximum share of a minimum wage – BRL 1,212the citizen must have worked during the 12 months of 2020.

Check out the PIS 2022 table:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

It is important to point out that the PIS 2021 it is not the PIS of those who worked in 2021.

O PIS 2021 it is the PIS of those who worked in 2019 and has been released since March this year.

Those who worked in 2021 will receive the PIS base year 2021.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?

In general, to be entitled to PIS, the worker needs:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in the base year;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in the base year;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

The Federal Government releases the PIS in the year following that worked by the citizen.

Thus, many workers are waiting for the PIS payment of those who worked in 2021, which should be released later this year.

PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN? 2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

As the PIS of those who worked in 2020 was paid this year, last year’s workers’ allowance ended up being harmed.

But it is expected that, in the second half of 2022, Codefat – Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund – will meet with the Federal Government to define when the PIS payment base year 2021.

Many experts argue that the PIS base year 2021 will only be released in 2023.

However, if the PIS base year 2021 is paid in 2022, the allowance should only be released in the last quarter.

WILL PIS 2021 AND 2022 BE EARLY? EARLY PIS?

Although many workers are looking for information related to anticipation of PIS, the allowance has not yet been released.

It is believed that more than R$ 20 billion will be made available for the PIS payment base year 2021.

THE PIS table defines the value of the PIS, and the çPIS legendarypayment dates.

As soon as the PIS base year 2021 confirmed by the Government, it will be possible to consult the values ​​and dates.