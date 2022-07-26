Pitcher of nail polish causes ‘frisson’ in the So Marcos neighborhood, in BH – Gerais

A video posted on TikTok by nail designer Fernanda dos Santos shows a group of men and women picking up boxes of Risqu nail polishes in the So Marcos neighborhood, in the Northeast region of Belo Horizonte. “When I found this bucket, my eyes lit up,” the 34-year-old joked on social media.

The appearance of the bucket with the cosmetics happened on Saturday (23/7) and remains a mystery. So Marcos Caambas, the company responsible for taking the nail polishes, prefers not to reveal who the mystery customer is.

“It was a normal order, as every customer does. Only, as it was on Saturday, the landfill closes at noon, and there was no time to dispose of it. We put the bucket by the office door to take it out to the yard later because I had to get another bucket. People walked by, saw it and started picking it up”, reported Antnio Francisco De Lima, owner of the company.

In other words, the cargo that was supposed to be discarded was completely looted – there wasn’t a small bottle left to tell the story. According to the businessman, the products were expired.

“But, as we know it wouldn’t cause a problem for the population, because cosmetics are only valid here in Brazil, we couldn’t control the population, and that had this repercussion,” he added.

The material, which would be discarded, was looted by the population. Place filled with garbage (photo: Reproduction / Social networks)

In addition to losing characteristics such as shine, coverage and duration, expired nail polish can cause cuticle irritation and allergies, harming nail health.

‘We are harmed’

“We thought we had helped the community and we were the only ones who were harmed,” said Lima. That’s because, during the removal of nail polishes, people spread garbage in the place.

According to the owner, the city government will impose fines on account of the waste that the population has spread on the street. “Just yesterday, they came here three times,” he said.

According to Law 11.212/20, which amends the Code of Postures (Law 8.616/03), in cases of irregularities in the buckets, the equipment can be seized, and fines can be applied to the company or to those who contracted the service.

Among the obligations of the companies, there are care regarding cleaning and the environment, which must clean the patio in case of spillage, cover the bucket with a protective screen when transporting and deposit the material in an allowed place.