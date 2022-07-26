PL tells TSE that Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors was an act of government







In a meeting with ambassadors, Bolsonaro returned to show falsehoods about electronic voting machines Photo: Poder360

The PL stated in a demonstration sent to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that the meeting of president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro with ambassadors last week, in which he reiterated attacks without evidence and already refuted on electronic voting machines and the voting system, was an act of government, not electoral, and did not represent advance propaganda.

The demonstrations were presented by the president’s party in its defense piece sent to the court as part of actions presented by opposition parties that argued that Bolsonaro had carried out early electoral propaganda at the meeting.

The PL manifested itself after Minister Edson Fachin, who granted a deadline until July 26 for the president and the other parties to the processes to manifest themselves in the action. Bolsonaro has not yet expressed himself separately.

According to the PL, Bolsonaro’s meeting with diplomatic representatives at Palácio da Alvorada was an “official event of the federal government, conducted by President Jair Bolsonaro, in his capacity as head of state and not as a pre-candidate, without the presence, by the way, of any PL party leader”.

The party also rejected the accusation of negative early electoral propaganda made by opposition parties, stating that “there is no speech capable of discrediting the honor of members of the representative party, nor convincing voters that any pre-candidate is not able to occupy the contested elective office.”

Last week, Bolsonaro called on ambassadors and diplomatic representatives of foreign governments operating in Brazil to repeat the baseless attacks he frequently makes on electronic voting machines, this time to an external audience, and to again attack Fachin and Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who will preside the TSE during the election period.

Less than three months before the first round of the election, scheduled for October 2, Bolsonaro appears in second in the polls, behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).