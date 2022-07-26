Player discovers a secret area never seen in Nier Automata

Accidentally found, the discovered area in Copied City has been hidden for the past five years

Five years after its release, Nier: Automata continues to surprise. While exploring the Copied City area, a player found a secret room after interacting with elements of the scenery.

This story would have started a few weeks ago, when the user would have published the story that he had supposedly accessed a secret room inside Copied City. The player’s case has now taken on new proportions, after he posted images and a video that reveal the mysterious scenario.

Check out the video:

“Someone randomly posted a video on the Nier Automata subreddit showing they found a secret room found in Copied City. So far no one has figured out how to make this door appear. Literally one person on Earth has managed to access this mysterious room and we are in shock.”

Player was the only one to have access to the secret room

As internet user Lance McDonald reports, this player was literally the only one in the Nier community to have access to this area. He also adds that Nier Automata is not a game that allows the community to apply mods, which helps to confirm the veracity of the story and images seen. Below is McDonald’s tweet explaining:

“It’s not yet possible to use mods on Nier Automata like this, in case anyone is curious if this story can’t be fake.”

The mystery of the secret area in the game will continue until some player discovers how, exactly, we can access the environment. In the meantime, we keep an eye on what new mysteries the title may have in store for us. Nier: Automata was released in 2017 for Playstation 4 and PC, later gaining a version for Xbox One in June 2018. The game is scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch: October 6, 2022.







NieR Automata: The End of YorHA Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch October 6

Version has extra content and is now available for advance purchases



Source: Lance McDonald/Twitter