‘Please don’t hit me’, pleaded lawyer killed by robber in Rio

“Please don’t kill me”, would have implored the lawyer Victor Stephen Coelho, 27 years old, when he was robbed and stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday, 23, in the region of Republic square, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. According to a witness informed the The globethe victim asked the criminal not to attack him.

The body was found near a VLT station, at the side exit of the Santana Field, regional park. The Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC) was called and the Civil Police reported that they are investigating the case. An on-site investigation was carried out.

Images obtained exclusively by the The globe show that the young man was attacked by the assailant around 11:58 pm on the 22nd. The suspect is a strong man and was wearing pants and a coat. Cameras also reveal that the lawyer was killed in just 20 seconds.

Images obtained exclusively by the The globe show that the young man was attacked by the assailant around 11:58 pm on the 22nd. The suspect is a strong man and was wearing pants and a coat. Cameras also reveal that the lawyer was killed in just 20 seconds.

In the video, it is possible to see that Victor tries to run away from the criminal, but is attacked and ends up falling to the ground, at which point the man applies knife blows to him, despite the victim begging not to be attacked. Then the criminal takes something out of the lawyer’s pockets.

According to police, the young man was without his cell phone and wallet when the body was found.

Sources claim that Stephen was stabbed to death after a robbery, a crime typified as robbery. The criminal took his wallet and cell phone, which is why the body arrived unidentified at the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

Moments before the crime, Stephen left a samba circle alone in Praça da República, where he was accompanied by friends. Stephen’s body was found by police officers from the 5th Military Police Battalion and firefighters who attested to the death identified marks of attack by a knife.

Victor Stephen graduated in law in 2020 at Candido Mendes University and worked as a legal assistant in a law firm. resident of the neighborhood of Vila Isabelin the North Zone, was a fan of Flamengo and member of the amateur football team Radical Against CFmarked by leftist ideals.

He is described by friends as a cheerful and passionate young man, fond of football and popular culture. “Vitinho became a victim of urban violence that tears us all up daily, a victim of robbery on his way back from a night of fun,” said a friend.