Pocah is spotted wearing a skinny bikini on a beach in Rio de Janeiro

Just like Jade Piconthe funk girl Pokah also decided to take advantage of the day off this Monday (25), to have fun at Barra da Tijuca beach, on the west side of Rio de Janeiro.

using a white bikini, the singer squandered beauty and a lot of sympathy while renewing her tan and taking her bath in the sea. Realizing that she was being photographed, she made a point of smiling and waving at the paparazzo.

In addition to a lot of style and charisma, Pocah also stole the show with her toned body and powerful curves. The famous enjoyed the moment of leisure accompanied by a friend cat, who was wearing a black bikini.

Check out photos of Pocah on Barra da Tijuca beach:

Pocah (Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews)

Pocah and friend (Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews)

Pocah opens up the game about body care

Despite attracting attention with his toned body, Pocah opened up the game and revealed that he’s not that extreme when it comes to working out. The funkeira even revealed that she doesn’t have time to take care of her good shape.

“I’m thin because I don’t have time to eat because I work so hard. I go to sleep every day around 7 am… My dream would be to stick to a diet, go to the gym… But I don’t have time for that right now. I’m looking forward to taking a vacation.” she explained in an interview with Quem.

The famous also highlighted that she is happy with her current body. “It’s not my focus to have the body of my dreams today. I can’t get that body right now and it’s fine. I’m happy. Aesthetics are important, but I’m happy the way I am.”she said.

