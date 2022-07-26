Politicians’ promises: 6 months before the end of his term, Bolsonaro has fulfilled 36% of his campaign promises | Policy

In three and a half years of term, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) fulfilled one of every three promises made during the 2018 election campaign.

Exclusive survey done by g1 shows that 21 of 58 commitments made by the then candidate, elected for a four-year term, were fully fulfilled. This corresponds to 36% of the total.

The complete list of pledges and their progress can be found on the special page “Politicians’ pledges” (see here). To select the pledges in 2018, the g1 considered what can be clearly charged and measured.

It is a follow-up throughout management. The final evaluation will be carried out at the end of the term.

The data also show that 16% of the promises were partially fulfilled during three and a half years of management – ​​which means that there are still pending issues for the work to be considered delivered.

Already the promises that have not yet been fulfilled by the Bolsonaro government are 48%.

Among the promises kept is that of “Istituting a minimum income”, a commitment that is part of Bolsonaro’s government plan. The promise was fulfilled through Auxílio Brasil, a program that replaced Bolsa Família. In May 2022, Congress made the benefit permanent, with a minimum amount of R$400.

One of the unfulfilled promises was “Having a maximum of 15 ministries”. On January 1, 2019, Bolsonaro swore in 22 ministers. In June 2020, to meet a request from Centrão, he recreated the Ministry of Communications and appointed deputy Fábio Faria (PSD-RN), reaching 23 portfolios. In 2021, with the enactment of the law that established the autonomy of the Central Bank, President Roberto Campos Netto lost his ministerial status. But the recreation of the Ministry of Labor to accommodate Onyx Lorenzoni brought the number back to 23—eight more than promised.

The monitoring of politicians’ promises is done by the g1 periodically since 2015. The survey is carried out by more than 50 journalists from all over Brazil, who follow their own methodology to separate and evaluate everything that can be clearly charged and measured during the term of office.

In absolute numbers, the result of evaluating the promises is:

Total promises: 58

58 Fulfilled: 21

21 Fulfilled in part: 9

9 Not yet fulfilled: 28

In percentage terms, promises involving education and culture, foreign relations and privatization lead the ranking of unfulfilled promises. On the other hand, among the commitments fulfilled, those involving transparency, administration and infrastructure have the highest percentages.

See the breakdown of promises by theme:

O g1 during the four-year term of office, it monitors the fulfillment of politicians’ campaign promises.

What are the criteria for measuring promises?

Not yet fulfilled: when what was promised was not carried out and is not valid/in operation

when what was promised was not carried out and is not valid/in operation In part: when the promise was partially fulfilled, with pending

when the promise was partially fulfilled, with pending Fulfilled: when the promise was fully fulfilled, with no backlog

That is, if the promise is to inaugurate a work, the status is “fulfilled” only if the work has already been inaugurated; otherwise, it is “failed”. If the promise is to build 10 hospitals and 5 have already been opened, the status is “in part”. If the promise is to open 10 km of a highway and 5 km have already been delivered to the population, the status is “in part”.