PP 11 Years! Earn up to 100,000 bonus points on the Itaucard Blue Card

In commemoration of the 11th anniversary of the First Class Passenger, the Blue is offering to new customers who apply for the card Itaucard Blue the possibility of receiving up to 100 thousand bonus points! 🎉 The campaign is valid only for new requests made until July 31st, with approvals until September 5th, and for spending goals to be completed by 09/25/2022.

The campaign



Until July 31st, Azul is offering sign-up bonus [bônus de adesão] up to 100,000 points for readers of the PP who apply for the Blue Itaucard card and are approved by September 5th. However, watch out! The campaign is only valid for new requests and is upon meeting spending goals, which must be completed by September 25th. Here’s how the offer for each card will work:

Azul Itaucard Visa Infinite: up to 100,000 bonus points

Card bonus points*: Earn 60,000 bonus points keeping spending R$20,000 per invoice during the first 3 months.

Birthday bonus points PP**: Earn 40,000 more points when you spend R$15,000 on purchases until September 25, 2022, totaling 100,000 membership bonus points.

Blue Itaucard Platinum (Mastercard or Visa): up to 30,000 bonus points

Card bonus points*: Earn 12,000 bonus points keeping spending R$4,000 per invoice during the first 3 months.

Birthday bonus points PP**: Earn 18,000 more points when you spend R$3,500 on purchases until September 25, 2022, totaling 30,000 bonus points for joining.

Azul Itaucard Gold (Mastercard or Visa): up to 6,000 bonus points

Card bonus points*: Earn 6,000 bonus points keeping spending R$2,000 per invoice during the first 3 months.

Birthday bonus points PP: no bonuses offered.

Azul Itaucard Gold (Mastercard or Visa): up to 3,000 bonus points

Card bonus points*: Earn 3,000 bonus points keeping spending R$1,000 per invoice during the first 3 months.

Birthday bonus points PP: no bonuses offered.

* Card bonus points will be credited within 60 days after full payment of the third invoice.



** PP Anniversary Bonus Points will be credited within 60 days of the September 25, 2022 date.

How to participate



To take advantage of the offer, it’s simple! Check step by step:

Access the request page through this link (campaign valid only through this First Passenger link); Analyze which Blue Itaucard card fits your profile and click “Order yours now”*; Fill the form with all your data; and Ready! Finalize your request.

*Card approval is subject to credit review.

variants of the Blue Itaucard card

The Azul Itaucard credit card has four variants and is issued by both Mastercard and Visa. Below you can find the details of each one:

Blue Itaucard Visa Infinite*



Monthly payment: from BRL 100

from BRL 100 Annuity waiver: from R$ 20 thousand in purchases per invoice

from R$ 20 thousand in purchases per invoice Requirements: minimum income of BRL 15 thousand

minimum income of BRL 15 thousand Punctuation: 3.0 points for $1 for domestic purchases and 3.5 points for $1 for international purchases

3.0 points for $1 for domestic purchases and 3.5 points for $1 for international purchases Click here to order yours.

*Credit card is issued by Visa brand only.

Blue Itaucard Platinum



Monthly payment: from BRL 51.33

from BRL 51.33 Annuity waiver: from R$ 4 thousand in purchases per invoice

from R$ 4 thousand in purchases per invoice Requirements: minimum income of R$5 thousand

minimum income of R$5 thousand Punctuation: 2.6 points per US$1 in purchases at Azul and 2.2 points per US$1 in everyday purchases

2.6 points per US$1 in purchases at Azul and 2.2 points per US$1 in everyday purchases Click here to order yours.

Blue Itaucard Gold



Monthly payment: from BRL 36.50

from BRL 36.50 Annuity waiver: from R$ 2 thousand in purchases per invoice

from R$ 2 thousand in purchases per invoice Requirements: minimum income of BRL 2.5 thousand

minimum income of BRL 2.5 thousand Punctuation: 2.0 points per US$1 in purchases at Azul and 1.7 points per US$1 in everyday purchases

2.0 points per US$1 in purchases at Azul and 1.7 points per US$1 in everyday purchases Click here to order yours.

Itaurcard International Blue



Monthly payment: from BRL 27

from BRL 27 Annuity waiver: from R$ 1 thousand in purchases per invoice

from R$ 1 thousand in purchases per invoice Requirements: minimum income of R$800

minimum income of R$800 Punctuation: 1.5 points for US$1 on purchases at Azul and 1.4 points for US$1 on everyday purchases

1.5 points for US$1 on purchases at Azul and 1.4 points for US$1 on everyday purchases Click here to order yours.

As for the additional card rule, all variants of the Azul Itaucard are entitled to up to 4 free add-ons. The exception, in turn, is the Azul Itaucard Visa Infinite, since its holders can issue up to 5 credit cards free of charge to their family and friends.

Turbo Score

Remembering that the campaign that offers a boosted score of up to 5.25 points per dollar spent for members of Clube TudoAzul who have (or are thinking of having) the Azul Itaucard card has been extended. Offer is now valid for invoices paid through December 31, 2022.

Blue Itaucard Visa Infinite: Turbo Score: 4.5 points per US$1 in domestic purchases and 5.25 points per US$1 in international purchases;

Turbo Score: 4.5 points per US$1 in domestic purchases and 5.25 points per US$1 in international purchases; Blue Itaucard Platinum : Turbo Score: 3.9 points per US$1 in purchases at Azul and 3.3 points per US$1 in everyday purchases;

Turbo Score: 3.9 points per US$1 in purchases at Azul and 3.3 points per US$1 in everyday purchases; Blue Itaucard Gold: 3.0 points per US$1 in purchases at Azul and 2.55 points per US$1 in everyday purchases;

3.0 points per US$1 in purchases at Azul and 2.55 points per US$1 in everyday purchases; Blue Itaucard International: Turbo Score: 2.25 points per US$1 in purchases at Azul and 2.1 points per US$1 in everyday purchases.

Blue Itaucard Visa Infinite

The most exclusive credit card is the Azul Itaucard Visa Infinite – which has excellent benefits. See some:

Azul Itaucard Visa Infinite cardholders are automatically upgraded to the Diamond category at TudoAzul. With the upgrade to the TudoAzul Diamante category, the customer will also have access to benefits flying on United Airlines, such as extra baggage and boarding and check in priorities. Check out the benefits of the category below:

An unprecedented benefit in the Brazilian credit card market is the companion pass. The benefit offers complimentary tickets for the cardholder to take a companion with them on their travels. There are 4 complimentary segments, two for use on domestic flights and two more for use on Azul’s international flights. If you prefer, the customer can use all 4 segments on domestic flights. The benefit will also only be available to customers who accumulate at least 50,000 points with the card in 12 months.

Cardholders may request a cabin upgrade on Azul flights at no cost. Two annual upgrades will be offered. However, to be eligible for the benefit, the customer must have accumulated at least 50,000 points with the card within 12 months.

TudoAzul Itaucard Visa Infinite cardholders will be entitled to 2 visits per year to the VIP lounges associated with the Loungekey program, extended to the additional ones, who will also be entitled to 2 complimentary visits.

To learn about the access policy to these lounges, read this post. To find out which VIP lounges are linked to LoungeKey in Brazil, read our other post.

10% discount on the ticket price and other Azul products

The system already identifies directly at the time of payment on the Azul website, simply informing the card number;

To learn about all the benefits of the Azul Itaucard Visa Infinite, click here.

Comment

Great campaign that Azul created for the readers of PP in celebration of our 11th anniversary! If you had your eye on an Itaucard Blue Card, this could be a great opportunity to make your request and also guarantee up to 100 thousand points of sign-up bonus [bônus de adesão]!

In addition to the points, it is worth mentioning that the Azul Itaucard cards offer great benefits both for the company and for its loyalty program, TudoAzul, mainly because they allow the accumulation of Qualifying Points to move up in the category and provide a 10% discount on the purchase of tickets, on the purchase of points and subscription to Clube TudoAzul. In addition, the Azul Itaucard Visa Infinite, in particular, offers the upgrade for the Diamond category and its great benefits, in addition to providing the Companion Pass and several other advantages.

Interested? Request your Azul Itaucard card through the TudoAzul website.

The action is valid for customers who request the Azul Itaucard card (holders only) until July 31, 2022, not including customers who perform an upgrade or additional.

