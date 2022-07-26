Prepaid Card: Understand How It Works

Giovanna Xavier, 27, gave up her credit card after getting her name dirty. the professional ofdesign graphic from São Caetano do Sul (SP) says he has no financial control, so he thought it was better to put his credit card aside after paying off his debts and clearing his name in the market.

But the credit card was lacking for online purchases. Since last year, she started using the card prepaid as an alternative to obtain approval of purchases faster than in the boleto.

“Prepaid made my life easier in online purchases, because I don’t have to wait for proof of payment of the bill at the time of purchase, the charge falls on time, as with a credit card”, he says.

Giovanna uses the card for online purchases, paying for streaming subscriptions and buying electronic games.

Why does prepaid card use matter? Despite the fact that only 5.88% of card transactions in the country are prepaid, the modality is the one that grows the most, according to the abecs (Brazilian Association of Credit Card Companies and Services). Prepaid purchases moved R$44.6 billion in the first quarter, up 148.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This is a much higher rate than the increase in total card transactions (36%).

The average expense of each prepaid purchase is R$40.30.

Why has the sport grown so much? Ana Karina scarlatevice president of products at Mastercard Brasil, says the pandemic helped boost cards prepaidespecially in internet purchases, for those who do not have a credit card.

Ricardo de Barros Vieira, Executive Vice President of abecs, states that the modality should grow even more, driven by digitalization.

Prepaid to pay streaming subscription

Instructional designer Elise Garcia, 37, from São Paulo, considers herself a “fan” of the prepaid card.

Like Giovanna, she uses the card to pay for subscriptions, such as Microsoft’s Office suite and streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, Star+ and Disney+.

As soon as you receive your salary, you already separate the value of the signatures and put it on your card. This makes you use your credit card less and avoid debt.

“I still use the credit card for some things, like when I need to pay in installments for something with a high value. But for everyday things, I prefer debit and prepaid“, he says.

Elise uses prepaid to pay for subscriptions Image: Personal collection

Who uses prepaid in Brazil? Vieira states that there is no specific research that determines the profile of use of the prepaid. What the institution realizes is that it is often the first consumer experience with banking products.

What the consumer uses prepaid? There are several reasons. Lower-income consumers, for example, are looking for a simpler way of accessing the consumer market, young people who study in other cities use the card to receive money from their family, and there are those who prefer the model to have more financial control, such as Giovanna, or to teach their children about financial education, says Vieira.

scarlate also says that the prepaid is a way to include people who are not in the financial system, since it is not necessary to have a bank account or credit released to have a prepaid.

How does the prepaid card work? The consumer puts money on the card and can use it both for purchases in physical stores and online purchases, as long as the card brand is accepted at the establishment. The limit is equivalent to the amount the consumer has placed on the card.

If you put R$100, you will be able to spend up to R$100. For the experts heard by UOLthe card ends up being a good alternative for those who do not have a traditional credit card and want to shop online, for example.

When using prepaid for recurring purchases, as is the case with subscription services, the consumer always needs to top up the card close to the billing date. If there is not enough balance, the charge is denied and the service may be blocked.

What are the advantages and disadvantages? Carlos Castro, a financial planner at Planor (Brazilian Association of Financial Planning), says that prepaid is an option for those who do not have available credit in the market or do not have much financial control.

It is also a tool for those who want to teach their children financial education, he says. There is no right age to start, the family must assess whether the child is mature enough to take this step.

Vieira says that the main advantages of prepaid are the simplicity to hire and use the card and the possibility of having greater control over expenses.

The disadvantage is not being able to make purchases in installments, as is possible with a credit card.

How to get a prepaid card? There are several companies on the market that offer this type of card. Anyone who wants to hire must go to the website of one of the companies and request the issuance of the card.

Most companies ask you to fill out a registration form. When the card arrives, just unlock it and put money to use it.

Abecs recommends that consumers research when deciding which card they want to hire to understand the characteristics and prices of products available on the market and make the best choice.