Previous data from Embraer (EMBR3) is not encouraging, but analysts maintain a view of strong upside potential for ADRs

After reporting last week new requests that pleased investors, the numbers presented this Monday (25) by the company were not so well received.

The company reported thathuh delivered 32 jets in the second quarter of 2022, sendo 11 commercials and 21 executives.

Embraer said its firm order backlog ended the quarter at US$17.8 billion, the highest level since 2018 and a 12% increase from the same period last year.

THE Backlog does not include a new order for 20 E195-E2 aircraft by Porter Airlines, valued at $1.56 billion, which was announced last week at the Farnborough Airshow. The order will be added to the third quarter numbers, Embraer said.

However, the second-quarter backlog already includes an order for eight new E175 jets by Alaska Air Group, according to Embraer. The deal was also announced last week.

“The result of deliveries was slightly below our estimates (14 commercials and 23 executives)”, pointed out Eleven. In commercial aviation, there was a reduction in the mix of the E2 family (about 27% of the total), when compared to that delivered in 1Q22 and 2Q21 (33% and 50% respectively).

“Embraer had already informed that the first half of the year would be a little weaker, and seasonally deliveries are concentrated in the second half of the year; However, evaluating the percentage reached at the lower end of the guidance, we see a more challenging year for the company with an average of 28% in 2022, while in 2021 the company had already delivered an average of 44% at the end of June”, evaluates Eleven. . The recommendation for ADRs (American Depositary Receipts, or securities traded on the American Stock Exchange) ERJ is to buy, with a target price of US$ 17, a value 96% above the closing of last Friday (22).

For Itaú BBA, the general numbers were weak, which could overshadow the news of the robust order backlog. “Deliveries were somewhat in line with our expectations, which we believe will move the company further away from the top of its 2022 guidance and closer to the bottom.” The recommendation follows outperform (above-average performance) for ADRs, with a target price of US$ 21, still a 143% upside potential compared to Friday’s close.

For Bradesco BBI, Embraer’s deliveries in 2Q22 were below its estimates of 15 commercial and 22 executive aircraft. “Embraer has not reported any cancellations, confirming our view that demand is solid, but OEMs [fabricantes] global markets show signs that they continue to be affected by the shortage of components”, he evaluates.

“In our opinion, this could result in Embraer delivering at the lower end of its 2022 guidance of 60-70 commercial/100-110 executive aircraft, with commercial/executive aircraft in the second half of 2022 accelerating to 43/71 units, from 17 and 29 units in 1H22”, adds the analysis team.

In order to incorporate Q2 data, BBI analysts maintained their outperform recommendation, but lowering their 2022 price target from $26 to $20.00, or an upside of 131%. “We have reduced our estimates of net revenue and Ebitda [lucro antes de juros, impostos, depreciações e amortizações] for 2022, expecting deliveries of 60/100 commercial/executive aircraft (from 65/105 previously), with Embraer maintaining these levels for 2023”, they assess.

