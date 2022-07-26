Problems with the Caixa Tem app? See how to solve

The Caixa Tem app is currently offline for some users. Because of this, there were several complaints in the data of Downdetector, a service that monitors the functioning of online platforms. In addition, there were about 46 complaints at 10:40 am, peak time.

Namely, Caixa Tem is an application of Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), used by several users to access digital social savings. By the way, this is where some payments are made, including the Auxílio Brasil and the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal of up to R$1,000. See the report below!

Problems in the Caixa Tem app

As mentioned, the Caixa Tem app is having problems for some users this Monday (25). In addition, Google Trends, which is a tool responsible for monitoring searches made on Google, reported that there was an increase in searches as to why the Caixa Tem app is not working today.

Except that, today, the payment of Auxílio Brasil began for some beneficiaries of the program. In addition, the Caixa Tem application has several functions, among them, it can be used to take out loans of up to R$1 thousand per individual, with interest below 2%. Above all, the application allows you to consult the FGTS and also anticipate the birthday withdrawal.

How to access the account?

According to users of the application on social networks, it does not work and reports problems in the login area. Therefore, when trying to enter the application, an error message appears when locating the account, saying that “it was not possible to return your account data. Please try again in a little while.”

However, the problems should be resolved soon. So, see the step by step below to download and use the application:

Install the app on your cell phone; for Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.tem) and for iOS (https://apps.apple.com/br/app/caixa-tem/id1485424267)

Log in; the user is the CFP and the password is numeric, made in the first time registered when entering the application

Confirm the mobile number; the user will receive an SMS with a confirmation code to enter in the application

Use the services; once you access the account, just use the desired services.

