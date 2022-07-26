Procon notifies Retrô and charges justification for ticket price of R$ 300 in game against Santa | Brazilian series d

Procon notified Retrô, demanding clarification on the price of tickets announced by the club in the decisive game against Santa Cruz, on Monday, at Arena de Pernambuco, for the knockout stage of Series D. The tickets, according to President Laércio Guerra, will cost R$ 300 (full price) and R$ 150 (half price).

In a note, the body takes into account article 39, item V and X of the Consumer Protection Code, when it mentions that it is forbidden to demand an advantage from the consumer “manifestly excessive, as well as the increase in price without just cause”.

Procon inspectors even went to the CT do Retrô, located in Camaragibe, this afternoon, to demand explanations from the club – such as, for example, what mechanisms will be used in the composition of ticket prices for visiting and home fans.

Depending on the analysis of the process, Retrô, according to the statement, may respond administratively, and may pay a fine ranging from R$1,000 to R$9 million.

“In light of the complaints received, we are promoting this notification so that Retrô can present information on the composition of these amounts. Our aim is to verify that the consumer is not being charged for a clearly excessive advantage”, explains the General Manager of Procon Pernambuco, Pedro Cavalcanti.

Internally, Santa Cruz sees the resolution of the impasse in an administrative way, with the responsible public bodies acting so that a “right of the collectivity is not harmed”, as the legal director, Breno Bezerra de Menezes, puts it.

The club, however, does not rule out protocol measures in the legal sphere, like what a tricolor fan, Célio Lopes de Azevedo, did. Lawyer, Célio petitioned, in the Common Court, as a matter of urgency, an injunction against the price charged by Retrô on tickets, asking that the values ​​be reduced to R$ 100 (full price) and R$ 50 (half-price).

