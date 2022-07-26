Programming course for beginners: 6 sites to learn to program | Education

Learning to program from scratch can seem like a challenge. But there are some programming courses for beginners that can help those who want to enter the technology market. Sites like Khan Academy and Codecademy offer learning paths with courses to learn to program from introductory to advanced levels, with classes on Java, CCS and HTML. Platforms like Udemy, on the other hand, concentrate several free courses on the subject, taught by different professors, so that the student can choose what he likes best.

How does Educa Mais Brasil work? Website offers discounts on courses and graduation

Thinking of helping those who want to learn to program on their own, the TechTudo separated six sites with online programming courses. The list brings together free and paid options, with and without a certificate of completion. Next, get to know the distance education platforms and evaluate which is the best programming course for beginners.

1 of 7 Free online courses are excellent options for those who want to learn to program from scratch; see six sites — Photo: Kaitlyn Baker/ Unsplash Free online courses are excellent options for those who want to learn to program from scratch; see six sites — Photo: Kaitlyn Baker/ Unsplash

How to get online course certificates? See the TechTudo Forum

Known for offering free math and science classes, Khan Academy (pt.khanacademy.org), a non-profit online platform, also offers free programming courses. The video classes are divided into seven modules, including Introduction to JavaScript language for drawings and animations, HTML/CSS for creating and structuring Web pages, and Introduction to SQL. To register, you need to create an account on the site with an email address and password, or import your Facebook, Google or Apple account data.

2 of 7 Khan Academy online programming courses offer training in web and game development — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Beatriz Motta Khan Academy’s online programming courses offer training in web and game development — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Beatriz Motta

Although Khan Academy does not issue a certificate of completion, the computing courses have hands-on exercises and a question-and-answer forum. In addition, all content is available in Portuguese. If the student wants to deepen their studies, the platform also offers advanced JavaScript classes, including a game programming course.

The Eu Capacito platform (https://eucapacito.com.br/cursos/), in partnership with Fiap, Oracle and Microsoft, offers seven options for free programming courses. Among them is the 80-hour course on the fundamentals of Java, one of the most used programming languages. Classes cover object orientation, conversions, even repeating structures.

3 of 7 Site Eu Capacito has a partnership with Microsoft, Fiap and Oracle to offer programming courses for beginners — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Beatriz Motta Site Eu Capacito has a partnership with Microsoft, Fiap and Oracle to offer programming courses for beginners — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Beatriz Motta

The site also offers a programming course on python, which teaches everything from writing the first lines of code to adding logic to it. All courses on the site are available in Portuguese or have subtitles. In some of them, it is possible to obtain a certificate at the end of classes. In addition to programming, the site also offers courses on entrepreneurship, digital marketing, graphic design and technology, such as training in cybersecurity, Big Data and User Experience (UX).

Codecademy (codecademy.com/catalog) is a platform for interactive training in computing and programming. The classes consist of written instructions so that the user can write their own lines of code within the platform and visualize its functions. The platform has a diverse catalog of free programming courses for the main languages, such as Python, Java and JavaScript, HTML and CSS, SQL, C#, Ruby, and others.

4 of 7 Codecademy offers introductory courses in several programming languages ​​— Photo: Reproduction/Ana Beatriz Motta Codecademy offers introductory courses in several programming languages ​​— Photo: Reproduction/Ana Beatriz Motta

It is worth mentioning that it is only possible to issue the final certificate of the courses with the subscription of the platform’s Pro plan, which costs US$ 20 monthly (about R$ 110, in direct conversion) and offers access to advanced classes, preparation for job interviews , learning paths and more. In addition, the website content is not available in Portuguese, only in English.

Microsoft, one of the largest software companies on the market, has a varied learning platform, Microsoft Learn (docs.microsoft.com/pt-br/learn/browse). There are some options in Portuguese for those who want to learn to program from scratch. In the “Get your first steps with C#” and “Add logic to your applications with C#” classes, users can learn to write the first lines of code, store and manipulate data to modify its type and appearance.

5 of 7 Contents from Microsoft Learn are aimed at programming beginners — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Beatriz Motta Contents from Microsoft Learn are aimed at programming beginners — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Beatriz Motta

In “Web Development for Beginners”, in turn, the free online programming course teaches the basics of development, such as high and low level programming languages, the main tools used and accessibility of the Web, including an exercise final to test your knowledge.

Udemy (udemy.com/pt) is one of the largest e-learning platforms in various areas of knowledge, from design and business to IT and development. Part of its catalog is available for free, and the platform also has a range of programming course options for beginners, including introductory classes in Python, HTML, C and Java.

6 of 7 Udemy platform offers a wide range of distance learning programming courses — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Beatriz Motta Udemy platform offers a wide range of distance learning programming courses — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Beatriz Motta

In addition, for those looking to become a development ace, there is a paid variety of complete programming courses, ranging from basic to advanced. They vary by application and language, and include a certificate of completion. Prices range from R$34.90 to R$399.90. The site also offers promotions, allowing you to buy a course for a value well below the initial price.

Supported by Amazon, Microsoft and Google, the non-profit organization Code.org (code.org) offers free programming courses for young people and children from 4 years old. On the site, students can learn more about coding in different languages ​​through games such as Minecraft, Angry Birds, Frozen, among other dynamic ways of learning. Code.org even allows users to create their own games, applications with JavaScript and websites using HTML and CCS.

7 of 7 The teaching method of Code.org, which offers a programming course for young people, is interactive and dynamic — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Beatriz Motta Code.org’s teaching method, which offers programming courses for young people, is interactive and dynamic — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Beatriz Motta

The site’s course catalog is still being translated, so not all classes are subtitled or in Portuguese. The modules are divided according to the student’s level of knowledge, and range from children who have not yet learned to read to teenagers in high school. The site only provides introductory content to programming and offers certificates for all courses.

With information from Microsoft, Codecademy, code.orgUdemy, I enable and Khan Academy.

See too: five apps to make everyday life easier