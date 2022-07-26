Project forces SUS to offer fetal surgery to treat spinal malformation

07/26/2022 – 14:49

Cleia Viana/Chamber of Deputies Juninho do Pneu: “Fetal surgery has more results”

Bill 1701/22 obliges the Unified Health System (SUS) to perform fetal surgery to treat myelomeningocele. The text is being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

Myelomeningocele is a congenital malformation that causes a defect in the closure of the spine, leaving motor nerves exposed and can cause paraplegia, urinary incontinence and other problems.

Currently, in specific situations, there is already the possibility of treating this malformation before the child is born, still inside the mother’s womb – the so-called fetal surgery.

According to the proposal, the SUS should provide fetal surgery for myelomeningocele to all pregnant women with a confirmed diagnosis.

The procedure, however, depends on the free and informed consent of the pregnant woman, who may opt for conventional treatment, performed after the child’s birth.

“Fetal surgery to correct myelomeningocele is considered safe and presents better results than when waiting until the child is born to perform the corrective surgery”, said the author, deputy Juninho do Pneu (União-RJ).

Procedure

The project will be analyzed in conclusive character, by the Social Security and Family commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Reporting – Murilo Souza

Editing – Rachel Librelon