Prolonged Covid symptoms are “extremely broad” (and include reduced sex drive, hallucinations and amnesia)

Some people seem to be more likely to develop the long-term form of the disease, such as women, young people and people with few economic resources.

Loss of smell, fatigue, skin irritations. After two years of a pandemic, we already have some of the most common symptoms of covid-19 disease on the tip of our tongue. The longer lasting effects of the virus are less known and still under study, but are now beginning to be revealed. And the news is not optimistic: People with long-term covid have an “extremely wide” range of symptoms, spanning health conditions as diverse as hair loss to amnesia.

The study, published in the medical journal Nature Medicine last Thursday, looked at a sample of 2.4 million Britons between January 2020 and April 2021. 486,141 respondents had already been infected, while the other 1 .9 million had never tested positive.

Over the 12 weeks following infection, the first group reported 62 symptoms much more often than the group that had not contracted the virus. Symptoms reported include hair loss, hallucinations, reduced sex drive – and even less commonly associated side effects such as amnesia or the inability to carry out familiar instructions or movements.

In addition to this huge diversity of reactions, the researchers also found demographic groups and behavioral patterns that appear to increase the risk of developing the long-term form of the disease. Women, young people, blacks and people from ethnic minorities tend to contract these symptoms more frequently, such as smokers, people who are overweight or obese and people in situations of economic vulnerability.

Shamil Haroon, one of the authors of the study and clinical professor of public health at the University of Birmingham, stresses, in statements to the British newspaper The Guardian, that “this research validates what patients have been saying to health professionals and politicians when throughout the pandemic – that the symptoms of long-term covid are extremely broad and that they cannot be fully justified by other risk factors, such as lifestyle or chronic health conditions.”

Anuradhaa Subramanian, also an author of the study and a professor at the English University, explains that the analysis of the symptoms reported and the groups studied is of “particular interest, because it helps us to understand what may cause or contribute to this form of the disease”.

She elaborates: “women, for example, are more likely to experience autoimmune diseases. Seeing this high probability of women developing long-term covid increases our interest in investigating whether autoimmunity or other causes could explain the higher risk in women.”

“These observations will help us to further narrow the focus on the factors that could be causing these persistent symptoms after an infection, and how we can help patients who are experiencing them.”

The key message of the study: prevent, prevent, prevent

For Bernardo Gomes, this study reinforces what we already know: “it is not lightly that we should face infections and reinfections”. The Public Health doctor explains to CNN Portugal that observations conducted over the last two years suggest that some individuals – and, in some cases, families – are more susceptible than others to problems caused by contracting the virus, either short or long term. long term.

These prolonged symptoms and different patterns of susceptibility are also seen in other types of diseases and infections. Even so, Bernardo Gomes emphasizes that, with regard to Covid-19, we are facing “something extremely relevant, in terms of population”, since “we have never before had infections on such a large scale”.

“Given the spread of the virus, these are very expressive numbers”, he emphasizes.

The doctor recognizes that, despite the protection granted by the vaccines and measures implemented, “there are chronic effects that are still to be estimated” in relation to the virus, and in particular its prolonged form. Combating these effects necessarily involves prevention.

“Portugal is in the so-called inter-epidemic period, but that does not mean that we do not have to prevent and prepare the next chapters, in the least compromising way possible in social terms”. As? Realizing that “the pandemic is not over, it continues, and we will have new waves”. As such, it is imperative to “avoid infection and reinfection” and respect the recommendations of health authorities and individual protection measures.

Another solution may also be on the horizon, with the “innovation of vaccines” and a better understanding of the effects of the virus on the human body – made possible by studies such as the one in Nature Medicine.