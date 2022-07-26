Prostate cancer: Iron compound can kill resistant cells

Scientists in the United States are using large amounts of iron to fight common drug-resistant prostate cancer.

In the study, a team of scientists at the Georgia School of Medicine, USA, led by Dr. Chunhong Yan, is using a process called ferroptosis – a word derived from iron + optosis, which is cell death – to create a new treatment.

“When the cell absorbs iron, it goes through different processes, which generate a lot of ROS,” said Dr. Yan. “What we’re trying to do is take advantage of this side effect to treat prostate cancer,” he explained.

how do you act

Iron – an important chemical for red blood cells that transport oxygen around the body – produces too many toxic free radicals, or reactive oxygen species (ROS) that damage the fatty component of the cell membrane.

Lipids, or fats, are important for energy storage and internal cell signaling.

Free radicals cause them to lose their flexibility and efficiency until the cell dies, although the exact reason is unclear.

Prostate cancer cells are exceptionally resistant to this destruction because their lipids are already altered to have the energy needed to grow and spread.

But the team of Dr. Yan found a gene called ATF3 that can lower the stress threshold of prostate cancer cells and make them more vulnerable to a new iron compound called JKE-1674, which induces ferroptosis.

powerful combination

Working on a $1.1 million idea development award from the US Department of Defense, the team also found that combining a chemotherapy drug with one of the body’s natural mechanisms can also help kill prostate cancer cells.

The drug is called bortezomib and it helps activate the ATF3 gene, while the compound JKE-1674 inhibits a process called glutathione peroxidase 4, which separates iron and free radicals and allows cells to repair themselves.

Dr. Yan said clinical trials have shown that bortezomib is not very effective in treating prostate cancer on its own, but that when combined with JKE-1674 it becomes a powerful weapon.

The tests

The next steps are to carry out experiments in mice and see if advanced prostate cancer can be neutralized using ferroptosis.

Scientists have a genetically engineered mouse that produces more ATF3 and they want to see if that makes prostate cancer cells more vulnerable to ferroptosis as well.

Dr. Yan now wants to develop a therapy that can quickly progress from the laboratory to a clinical trial and help fight what is one of the most common forms of cancer in men around the world.

With information from GNN