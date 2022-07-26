PT announces Elmano de Freitas to the government of Ceará and opens wide split in the left

The announcement comes after the PT split with the Democratic Labor Party, which presents Roberto Cláudio as a candidate in the state

Reproduction / Twitter @CamiloSantanaCE

Former governor Camilo Santana, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is a candidate for the presidency of the Republic, and Elmano, candidate for the government of Ceará



O Workers’ Party (EN) announced the candidacy of Elmano de Freitas to the government of Ceará. The disclosure took place this Sunday, 24, by the former governor of the state, Camilo Santana, in a message on social networks. “Together for an increasingly stronger Ceará. With a lot of work, respect and partnership. Against hate, intolerance and lies. Thank you for all the support, my brothers and sisters from Ceará! We remain united, hand in hand, with Elmano governor, Camilo senator and Lula president”, says Camilo in a publication in the Twitter. The announcement confirms the PT’s break with the Democratic Labor Party (PDT), from Ciro Gomesmotivated by the choice of Roberto Cláudio (PDT) as a pedestrian candidate for the government.

The end of the historic political alliance between PT and PDT was confirmed last week, when Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s party published a note talking about “tacit and unilateral rupture of the alliance” and accusing Ciro Gomes’ party of refusing dialogue with allies and to oppose the reelection attempt of the current governor Izolda Cela (PDT). “PDT closed in hearts. He treated all attempts at dialogue prior to his choice as undue intrusion,” said PT members. The party also claim that the exclusion of the current governor from the electoral process represented a denial of dialogue and little appreciation for the alliance. “Arrogance, caprice and the expression of command prevailed that subjugated the interests of the people of Ceará to the obsession with the power of a single person”, mentions a statement.

The launch of Roberto Cláudio’s candidacy took place on Monday, 18, and the joint ticket with the PSD was confirmed at an electoral convention this Sunday, with Domingos Filho as vice in the dispute. Via social media, Roberto said that the party’s mission is to “fight setbacks” and make Ceará a more modern and innovative state. “Making this modernity and innovation be translated as an opportunity for our simpler people who ride the bus, do not have their own home, need the SUS, need public education and who need an efficient, modern and sensitive State”, concluded.