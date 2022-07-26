PT goes to TSE against Bolsonaro for irregular boosting of electoral content

The PT filed this Monday 25th a representation in the Superior Electoral Court against the PL, the party of President Jair Bolsonaro, for irregular promotion of electoral content.

PT members classify Bolsonaro’s digital dissemination strategy on Friday the 22nd and Saturday the 23rd as “outrageous”. On Sunday the 24th, the PL made official the ex-captain’s candidacy for reelection.

According to the PT, which is based on information from Google, Bolsonaro’s legend spent 742,000 reais on 15 ads in the two days before the convention. The tactic reportedly generated 81 million views in 72 hours.

The situation, argue the PT, “constitutes violations of the rules of propaganda in the pre-campaign period, given the failure to observe the duty of moderation of expenses with boost provided for in the electoral legislation”.

Lula’s party asks that the TSE, in view of the demonstrated lack of moderation in spending, determine the immediate interruption of the promotion of content and fine the PL in 1,484,000.00 reaisthat is, double the amount spent on the digital strategy.

The request was forwarded to Minister Raul Araújo, but, due to the recess of the Judiciary, it reached the President of the Court, Edson Fachin, responsible for decisions considered urgent.